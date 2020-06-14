PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this October 2018 file photo, police inspect motorcycle riders at a checkpoint.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
Riding someone else's motorcycle? Be ready to prove you're not a criminal
Jonathan de Santos (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2020 - 12:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Those riding motorcycles that are not registered in their name may need to provide proof that they are authorized to do so, the Land Transportation Office said as Republic Act 11235 — also called the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act — comes into force.

The controversial Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, which was met with protests and that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered suspended in April 2019, requires a motorcycle owner — defined in the law as both the registered owner and "any person who has actual control and possession of motorcycle" — to have the registration transferred to their name within five days of acquisition.

Riders had until June 11, or five days after implementation started on the 6th, to comply. Under the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, failure to transfer ownership is penalized by up to six years in prison or a fine of P20,000-P50,000, or both.

The law will affect motorcyclists using units that may be registered under a relative's name or those who may be using a borrowed unit who may, at the very least be delayed, at police checkpoints.

Asked about the possibility of riders being detained at checkpoints, Transportation Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante, head of the LTO, said "showing the authority from the owner that [the rider] has been authorized to use the motorcycle should be used as justification."

He said that there is no official format yet for this authorization and the LTO does not have a prescribed set of documents that riders can show police officers manning checkpoints.

"It can be a certification stating that the bearer is authorized by the owner to use the motorcycle, then include the description of the motorcycle," he said.

There is no equivalent requirement for motorists driving cars that are not registered under their name. There are also no checkpoints — the Philippine National Police has an 'Oplan Sita' for motorcyclists — specifically aimed at car drivers.

The law also requires motorycles to display their license plate number on the front of the unit, a provision that riders protested as being potentially unsafe. Implementation of this provision has been put on hold since the LTO cannot provide the license plates and decals required yet.

Motorcycle riders' groups — including the Motorcycle Rights Organization, one of the largest motorcyclists' rights advocacy groups in the Philippines — plan to question the legality of the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act in court.

'DOBLE PLAKA' LAW LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE MOTORCYCLE CRIME PREVENTION ACT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Economy or health? Duterte weighs in on quarantine levels
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
As the government struggles to revive the economy, President Duterte is faced with the decision to extend for another two...
Headlines
fbfb
International visits may resume after mandatory 14-day quarantine for tourists lifted
By Rosette Adel | 19 hours ago
How soon can the Philippines open to foreign tourists?
Headlines
fbfb
Keep opening the economy to save jobs, livelihood — Duterte adviser
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion highlighted the importance of keeping the...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in Philippines breach 25,000 with 607 new cases
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
(Update 1, 4:42 p.m.) More than 7.41 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 418,000 deaths, have been logged...
Headlines
fbfb
4.1 million Filipinos stranded due to quarantine — poll
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
An estimated 4.1 million Filipinos were stranded across the country due to quarantine measures implemented in response to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Philippines privacy body to meet with Facebook
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission will meet with representatives of social media company Facebook on Tuesday to discuss the...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
DOF allays fears of online micro entrepreneurs
By Mary Grace Padin | 13 hours ago
Registering their businesses with the Bureau of Internal Revenue will not necessarily mean additional tax burden for online...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Airlines appeal to passengers: Check flights, secure all requirements
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
As the country’s airlines continue to comply with travel restrictions, the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Closure of small schools, layoff of teachers feared
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers has expressed concern over the low enrollment figures in private schools, saying it could...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Agriculture sector crucial in helping Filipinos recover from crisis
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has appealed to the Department of Agriculture to assist more agri- and fishery-based micro and small enterprises...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with