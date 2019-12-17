SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Malaysia requested for an extension beyond its 200 nautical mile limit before the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf but China asked the commission not to consider this request as it overlaps with Beijing's claims in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.
AMTI/CSIS
China objects to Malaysia's UN submission on South China Sea claim
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2019 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — China urged the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (UNCLCS) not to consider Malaysia's submission over its territorial waters in the South China Sea.

Last week, Malaysia submitted a request to the committee to extend its continental shelf beyond the 200-nautical mile limit, in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"(T)his is a partial submission for the remaining portion of the continental shelf of Malaysia beyond 200 nautical miles in the northern part of the South China Sea. Malaysia and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam had on 6 May 2009 made a joint submission for a portion of the two States’ continental shelf, in the southern part of the South China Sea," Malaysia said in its submission.

If the committee considers Malaysia's submission, the issue will be discussed during the 53rd session of the UNCLC in New York from July to August next year.

China, meanwhile, accused Malaysia of infringing its sovereignty as the limits proposed by the latter would pass through the Paracel and Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

In a diplomatic note sent to UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, China's permanent mission stressed that it has "historic rights" in the South China Sea, according to a report from South China Morning Post.

The Chinese mission claimed that the country has "internal waters, territorial sea and a contiguous zone" based in the South China Sea islands.

Beijing also claimed it has an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in the area.

In July 2016, the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration issued a landmark ruling on the Philippines' arbitration against Beijing's expansive claims over the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

The arbitral tribunal invalidated China's nine-dash line claim over the disputed waterway but Beijing refuses to acknowledge this award. 

CHINA MALAYSIA SOUTH CHINA SEA UNCLOS UNITED NATIONS UNITED NATIONS COMMISSION ON THE LIMITS OF THE CONTINENTAL SHELF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Taking a nap or getting a trim? Contradicting statements on what Duterte was doing during quake
1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were safe after a powerful quake that struck Davao del Sur Sunday afternoon but there...
Headlines
fb tw
Ex-PCGG chair gets 10 years for graft
By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Former Philippine Commission on Good Government chairman Camilo Sabio has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison...
Headlines
fb tw
Lawyer of Maguindanao massacre victims says she was offered P300M to drop case
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"[It was] 'leave the case and it's yours.'"
Headlines
fb tw
BSP bares new P20, redesigned P5 coins
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral revealed the new P20 and redesigned P5 coins that would be released in circulation early next year.
Headlines
fb tw
P200 billion forfeiture case vs Marcoses dismissed
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Efforts to recover billions of pesos of wealth allegedly amassed by the Marcos family during the martial law regime have again...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
15 minutes ago
'Build, Build, Build' should include infrastructure to benefit farmers, Hontiveros says
By Franco Luna | 15 minutes ago
"Kung gusto nating maging rice self-sufficient, mamuhunan dapat tayo sa rural infrastructure bilang parte ng 'Build-Build-Build'...
Headlines
fb tw
29 minutes ago
Duterte tells troops on AFP anniversary to crush NPA, Abu Sayyaf
By Ratziel San Juan | 29 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte told soldiers to crush state enemies, including the New People's Army and Abu Sayyaf, during the...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Court orders Zaldy Ampatuan returned to jail as massacre case verdict nears
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 granted the prosecution's motion to order Ampatuan...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Government urged to declare 2-day Christmas ceasefire with CPP-NPA
2 hours ago
The Christmas ceasefire has been a customary move by both sides since the launch of formal talks in the late 1980s.
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Quest's 2020 vision: New songs, new label, new expectations
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Quest reveals new details on his upcoming music and label in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with