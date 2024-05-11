Peasant’s daughter from Surigao tops 2024 PMA Class

Topnotcher Jeneth Elumba is joined by fellow Philippine Military Academy cadets during the presentation of the Top 10 graduates of Bagong Sinag Class of 2024 yesterday.

FORT DEL PILAR, Baguio City, Philippines — She could have gone into farming as this was her family’s livelihood in Barangay Tubbungon, Surigao City. But Jeneth Elumba, 24, this year’s topnotcher of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA)’s graduating class, chose to become a Philippine Army officer.

Her father, a barangay captain with a degree in criminology but unable to pursue a career in the uniformed service, became her inspiration to enter the military, Elumba said. It was her father who encouraged her to try the PMA.

There was a difficult time when she was almost discharged from the academy, she said, after an appendectomy and she had to shun strenuous physical activities for a year during her junior year as second class cadet.

“But I persisted and I was able to cope with it with the help and encouragement of my family” and her “mistahs” in PMA Bagong Sinag (Bagong Henerasyong Gagampan ang Tama: Serbisyo, Integridad, at Nasyonalismo ang aming Gabay) class of 2024.

“This is a blessing for me,” she said.

Cadet Elumba, who will become second lieutenant after next weekend’s graduation rites to be presided over by President Marcos, will receive the Presidential Saber. Graduating magna cum laude, she also gets the Philippine Army Saber, JUSMAG Saber, Australian Defense Best Overall Performance Award (for Army), Tactics Group Award and Army Professional Plaque Award.

Elumba is the seventh female cadet to top the graduating class at the PMA.

Before her was Isabela‘s Gemalyn Deocares Sugui of Class 2020, repeating the feat of Ilocos Sur’s Dionne Mae Apolog Umalla in 2019, when the Alilem native also topped her class that had four other women in the top 10.

In 1999, the late Navy Ensign Arlene dela Cruz bested her mistahs by topping that year’s graduates; Tara Velasco in 2003; Andrelee Mojica in 2007 and Rovi Mariel Martinez in 2017.

Tricycle driver’s son Mark Armuel Boiles, 21, from Novaliches, Quezon City, is class salutatorian and will go to the Philippine Air Force. He will receive the Vice Presidential Saber from Vice President Sara Duterte, Philippine Air Force Saber, Academic Group Award, Management Plaque, Air Force Professional Course Plaque, General Antonio Luna Award, Australian Defense Best Overall Performance Award (for Air Force).

Third is a fireman and midwife’s son from Butuan City, Kim Harold Gilo, 22. Set for the Philippine Navy, he graduates magna cum laude and is receiving the Secretary of National Defense Saber, Philippine Navy Saber, Australian Defense Best Overall Performance Award (for Navy) and Natural Sciences Plaque.

Landing fourth is 22-year-old Bicolana Cyril Joy J. Masculino, also magna cum laude, from Nabua, Camarines Sur. She comes from a military family, with her father being a retired soldier, though she came to know of the other branches of military service through her mother, a teacher. She goes to the Philippine Army.

Fifth in the top 10 is Hiligaynon Rosemel Dogello, 21, graduating cum laude, from Jamindan, Capiz. Her father is a soldier, she said, giving her inspiration to also join the uniformed services.

Another female, Alexa Mye Valen, 21, yet another farmer’s daughter from Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, lands sixth in the graduating class. She is also going to the Philippine Army.

Landing seventh is another Hiligaynon, 23-year-old Floyd Niño Arthur Roxas, who will receive the Information Technology Plaque, Department of Leadership Plaque and AGFO Incorporation Award. He is going to the Philippine Navy.

Eighth is Giselle Tong, 22, an Itawis from Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, whose mother is a police officer. She is getting the Mathematics Plaque and heads for the Philippine Navy.

Ninth is 23-year-old Danica Marie Viray, daughter of a retired soldier and teacher from Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, who has already graduated with high honors from the Asia Pacific College. She is graduating cum laude and will join the Philippine Army.

Tenth is 22-year-old Ybanag Neriva Binag from Cabagan, Isabela who is going to the Philippine Army.

From that honor list, the seven females in the top 10 is yet another feat for women to be proud of, being the second with the most female topnotchers after 2017 when there were eight, led by Baguio City’s Mariel Martinez.

Elumba said this only goes to show that despite the common perception that soldiering is a male-dominated field, “women are given equal opportunities.”

This year’s graduating class has 278 members – 224 men and 54 women.

PMA recalibration

Meanwhile, the PMA is further recalibrating its curriculum toward readiness against external threats.

“We’re refocusing only,” explained Lt. Gen. Rowen Tolentino, superintendent of the PMA, during the presentation of the top graduating cadets on Friday.

From being Bachelor of Science in National Security Management degree holders, next year’s graduates become Bachelor degree holders for Management, major in National Security Studies.

Tolentino said, “We are seeing to it that they are prepared for future wars.” Not the conventional internal security, but external threats, he said.

The improved curriculum for the next PMA class of 2025 was in coordination with the major services of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which before its finalization for implementation underwent review.

“We thought that the curriculum (of the PMA) should be aligned with the needs of the major services (of the AFP),” Tolentino explained.