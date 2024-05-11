27 areas to reach dangerous heat index on May 11
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said that the heat index in 27 areas is expected to reach the dangerous levels on Saturday.
Based on its recent heat index bulletin, PAGASA warned that the following areas will experience "dangerous" levels, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 46°C.
46°C
- Virac (Synop), Catanduanes
45°C
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan
44°C
- Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
- Aparri, Cagayan
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
- Roxas City, Capiz
43°C
- Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
- ISU Echague, Isabela
- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
- CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur
- Dumangas, Iloilo
- Catarman, Northern Samar
- Guiuan, Eastern Samar
42°C
- NAIA, Pasay City
- Sinait, Ilocos Sur
- MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte
- Iba, Zambales
- Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Olongapo City
- Sangley Point, Cavite
- Legazpi City, Albay
- Cuyo, Palawan
- Masbate City, Masbate
- Iloilo City, Iloilo
- Catbalogan, Samar
- Tacloban City, Leyte
- Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
- Davao City, Davao del Sur
The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, factors in both humidity and air temperature to show how hot it actually feels.
Temperatures from 42°C to 51°C, considered "dangerous," increase the possibility of heat-related issues like cramps or exhaustion.
Prolonged sun exposure can also lead to heat stroke.
To avoid heat-related illnesses, the weather bureau advised to do the following:
- Reduce outdoor activities
- Stay hydrated
- Avoid specific beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses
- When outdoors, use umbrellas, hats, or wear long sleeves
- Schedule intense activities for cooler parts of the day
PAGASA previously said that the worst of the record-high temperatures and scorching heat may have passed, with many areas in the country possibly experiencing thunderstorms in the second half of May.
But the state weather bureau warned that many areas could still experience a high heat index between 45°C and 48°C.
