27 areas to reach dangerous heat index on May 11

Fur-parents dress their doggies with hats and sunglasses while cooling off in inflatable pools at the paw park of a mall in Taytay, Rizal on April 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said that the heat index in 27 areas is expected to reach the dangerous levels on Saturday.

Based on its recent heat index bulletin, PAGASA warned that the following areas will experience "dangerous" levels, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 46°C.

46°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes

45°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan

44°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Aparri, Cagayan

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan

Roxas City, Capiz

43°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

ISU Echague, Isabela

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur

Dumangas, Iloilo

Catarman, Northern Samar

Guiuan, Eastern Samar

42°C

NAIA, Pasay City

Sinait, Ilocos Sur

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte

Iba, Zambales

Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Olongapo City

Sangley Point, Cavite

Legazpi City, Albay

Cuyo, Palawan

Masbate City, Masbate

Iloilo City, Iloilo

Catbalogan, Samar

Tacloban City, Leyte

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

Davao City, Davao del Sur

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, factors in both humidity and air temperature to show how hot it actually feels.

Temperatures from 42°C to 51°C, considered "dangerous," increase the possibility of heat-related issues like cramps or exhaustion.

Prolonged sun exposure can also lead to heat stroke.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, the weather bureau advised to do the following:

Reduce outdoor activities

Stay hydrated

Avoid specific beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses

When outdoors, use umbrellas, hats, or wear long sleeves

Schedule intense activities for cooler parts of the day

PAGASA previously said that the worst of the record-high temperatures and scorching heat may have passed, with many areas in the country possibly experiencing thunderstorms in the second half of May.

But the state weather bureau warned that many areas could still experience a high heat index between 45°C and 48°C.