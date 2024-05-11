^

Headlines

One of four Pinoy seafarers held by Iran freed

Rhodina Villanueva, Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
May 11, 2024 | 12:00am
One of four Pinoy seafarers held by Iran freed
Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac (left) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration head Arnel Ignacio welcome the released Filipino seafarer and his wife at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the four Filipino seafarers being held by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has been released, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said yesterday.

Efforts to have the remaining three freed continue with the help of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and other nations providing assistance. 

“The Philippines welcomes the good news that one of the four Filipino seamen at the MSC Aries has been released and is arriving home later today,” the DFA said.

“We appreciate Iran’s gesture and the intercession of India in this matter,” it added in a social media post on X.

“We send thanks to the Department of Foreign Affairs who spared no efforts to secure the release of our brave seafarer,” said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

He added the DMW will remain in constant communication with the DFA to check on the condition of the remaining members of the crew still being held by Iranian authorities.                

The DMW’s attached agency, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), is coordinating with the families of all the crewmen, assuring them of the government’s full support and assistance during this difficult time.

“The DMW, OWWA and DFA, in coordination with the ship agent and licensed manning agency, are now working to bring the Filipino crew member home to reunite him with his family,” said Cacdac.

He expressed optimism that the three Filipino seafarers will be released soon.

The released Filipino seafarer arrived back in the country yesterday, and was welcomed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 by Cacdac and OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio.

The four Filipinos were among 25 crew members of the MSC Aries that was seized and held by Iranian naval authorities on April 13, as it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The MSC Aries, though registered in Portugal, is said to have links to Israel. Tensions between Iran and Israel in the region continue. — Rudy Santos

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The Department of Education will cut the prescribed minimum of 180 school days for the coming school year 2024-2025 by 15...
Headlines
fbtw
China says tailed, 'issued a warning' to US Navy ship in South China Sea

China says tailed, 'issued a warning' to US Navy ship in South China Sea

7 hours ago
Beijing's military on Friday said it had tailed and issued a warning to a US Navy ship near the Paracel Islands in the...
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor suspends strip search policy after visitors report abuse

BuCor suspends strip search policy after visitors report abuse

10 hours ago
In a memorandum issued May 10, BuCor Director General Pio Catapang ordered the immediate suspension of strip search and cavity...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC lawyer: Duterte faces arrest; Bato, Albayalde being probed

ICC lawyer: Duterte faces arrest; Bato, Albayalde being probed

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Aside from former president Rodrigo Duterte, two former police chiefs – Sen. Ronald dela Rosa and Oscar Albayalde –...
Headlines
fbtw
Single e-Travel QR code takes off

Single e-Travel QR code takes off

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The e-Travel System will be implemented today at international airports nationwide by the Bureau of Customs and the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA prepares for more destructive La Ni&ntilde;a

DA prepares for more destructive La Niña

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is preparing for a “more destructive” La Niña even as El Niño...
Headlines
fbtw
Makers freeze prices of select items until July 10

Makers freeze prices of select items until July 10

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Some manufacturers are implementing a voluntary price freeze until July to help address the impact of El Niño on prices...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos: Ex-PDEA agent professional liar, jukebox

President Marcos: Ex-PDEA agent professional liar, jukebox

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Breaking his silence, President Marcos yesterday branded former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agent Jonathan Morales,...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil prices seen to decline again next week

Oil prices seen to decline again next week

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Pump prices for fuel products could decline again next week, as oil prices in the Asian market fell amid favorable global...
Headlines
fbtw
Sofitel closes after 51 years, citing &lsquo;safety issues&rsquo;

Sofitel closes after 51 years, citing ‘safety issues’

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The 51-year-old Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay City will close its doors starting July 1.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with