No need for loyalty checks among police, military – President Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — Amid claims of destabilization plots against his administration, President Marcos does not see the need to conduct loyalty checks among the active members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In an interview in General Santos City on Friday, the President expressed his trust and confidence in the PNP and the AFP.

“I don’t see… we don’t have any reports in the ranks. Those who are retired may have, they are those who move, join the destab that are being orchestrated (against the administration),” Marcos said partly in Filipino when asked whether he intends to do a loyalty check on the PNP.

“But among our (active) policemen, especially the officer corps, we don’t see them engaging in politics,” Marcos said, adding that loyalty checks would not prove anything.

“I don’t know what loyalty check really is. What do you say to that person? ‘Are you loyal to me?’ Of course, the answer would be, ‘yes,’ isn’t it? Even if he’s not loyal to you. But we will look at the records,” the President said.

Marcos, meanwhile, has called on members of the PNP and AFP to remain professional and stay true to their sworn duties.

“My view is, even if you didn’t vote for me, it’s OK with me as long as you stay professional, do your job correctly. That’s all I ask of all the police, all the armed forces,” the Chief Executive said.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV earlier claimed that two senior officials of the PNP are plotting to oust Marcos to make way for a takeover either by former president Rodrigo Duterte or his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

Trillanes named Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, as one of the retired officers involved in the ouster plot, which is supposedly the fourth attempt against Marcos. Dela Rosa has denied Trillanes’ allegations.

The PNP has also denied any brewing destabilization plot against Marcos among its ranks.

According to PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil’s visits to various police headquarters are not a loyalty check on the ranks.

Fajardo said Marbil has been reminding police officers to stay apolitical, noting that there is no reason for them to engage in any destabilization plot.

‘No ouster plot’

Former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales on Friday downplayed the claims of Trillanes regarding alleged effort to oust President Marcos.

“What is important is I do not see or I do not sense that there is a serious threat of a coup directed to the President but whether there is a situation that could trigger a coup is another matter,” Gonzales said during the Tapatan Forum at Club Filipino in San Juan.

“What I can say is that if there is a national sentiment in a particular issue, nobody can stop that. The national sentiment for regime change starts when generals, police or groups are involved. I have yet to see that as there is no strong opposition. The Filipino people are looking for credible opposition. We cannot see that yet. The claim of possible coup d’etat or people power is still far fetched,” Gonzales added.

When asked if Duterte still has influence on police generals to stage an uprising against Marcos, Gonzales said: “Former president Duterte is only climate or environment to oppose the leadership of the present administration but let us respect our Armed Forces and our police. They will make their own decision.”

Lawmakers’ support

More than 80 members of the House of Representatives have affirmed their support to President Marcos by attending his Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) in Zamboanga City yesterday.

Speaker Martin Romualdez said a total of 85 lawmakers showed up during the event and this was the “largest attendance” in BPSF primarily hosted by House majority leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe.

“We are really happy with the unity that we see among the legislators who attended the Zamboanga City BPSF. It is inspiring that over 80 of our fellow members of the House have personally showed their support to a public service program of the government,” he noted.

The Zamboanga City BPSF leg is the 16th installment of the service caravan which is aimed to visit all 82 provinces of the Philippines and brings together over 400 government services and cash aid programs worth P580 million to 111,000 beneficiaries in the city.

“Never before have we witnessed such overwhelming solidarity among representatives from across all regions of our country. The presence of more than 80 district and party-list representatives here underscores the commitment of the House to serve as true champions of the Filipino people,” he added. — Bella Cariaso, Sheila Crisostomo