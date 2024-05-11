^

Headlines

No need for loyalty checks among police, military – President Marcos

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
May 11, 2024 | 12:00am
No need for loyalty checks among police, military â�� President Marcos
Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan talks to QCPD members at the entrance of the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City regarding their deployment for the ongoing transport strike of jeepney drivers and operators on April 29, 2024.
Miguel de Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Amid claims of destabilization plots against his administration, President Marcos does not see the need to conduct loyalty checks among the active members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In an interview in General Santos City on Friday, the President expressed his trust and confidence in the PNP and the AFP.

“I don’t see… we don’t have any reports in the ranks. Those who are retired may have, they are those who move, join the destab that are being orchestrated (against the administration),” Marcos said partly in Filipino when asked whether he intends to do a loyalty check on the PNP.

“But among our (active) policemen, especially the officer corps, we don’t see them engaging in politics,” Marcos said, adding that loyalty checks would not prove anything.

“I don’t know what loyalty check really is. What do you say to that person? ‘Are you loyal to me?’ Of course, the answer would be, ‘yes,’ isn’t it? Even if he’s not loyal to you. But we will look at the records,” the President said.

Marcos, meanwhile, has called on members of the PNP and AFP to remain professional and stay true to their sworn duties.

“My view is, even if you didn’t vote for me, it’s OK with me as long as you stay professional, do your job correctly. That’s all I ask of all the police, all the armed forces,” the Chief Executive said.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV earlier claimed that two senior officials of the PNP are plotting to oust Marcos to make way for a takeover either by former president Rodrigo Duterte or his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

Trillanes named Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, as one of the retired officers involved in the ouster plot, which is supposedly the fourth attempt against Marcos. Dela Rosa has denied Trillanes’ allegations.

The PNP has also denied any brewing destabilization plot against Marcos among its ranks.

According to PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil’s visits to various police headquarters are not a loyalty check on the ranks.

Fajardo said Marbil has been reminding police officers to stay apolitical, noting that there is no reason for them to engage in any destabilization plot.

‘No ouster plot’

Former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales on Friday downplayed the claims of Trillanes regarding alleged effort to oust President Marcos.

“What is important is I do not see or I do not sense that there is a serious threat of a coup directed to the President but whether there is a situation that could trigger a coup is another matter,” Gonzales said during the Tapatan Forum at Club Filipino in San Juan.

“What I can say is that if there is a national sentiment in a particular issue, nobody can stop that. The national sentiment for regime change starts when generals, police or groups are involved. I have yet to see that as there is no strong opposition. The Filipino people are looking for credible opposition. We cannot see that yet. The claim of possible coup d’etat or people power is still far fetched,” Gonzales added.

When asked if Duterte still has influence on police generals to stage an uprising against Marcos, Gonzales said: “Former president Duterte is only climate or environment to oppose the leadership of the present administration but let us respect our Armed Forces and our police. They will make their own decision.”

Lawmakers’ support

More than 80 members of the House of Representatives have affirmed their support to President Marcos by attending his Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) in Zamboanga City yesterday.

Speaker Martin Romualdez said a total of 85 lawmakers showed up during the event and this was the “largest attendance” in BPSF primarily hosted by House majority leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe.

“We are really happy with the unity that we see among the legislators who attended the Zamboanga City BPSF. It is inspiring that over 80 of our fellow members of the House have personally showed their support to a public service program of the government,” he noted.

The Zamboanga City BPSF leg is the 16th installment of the service caravan which is aimed to visit all 82 provinces of the Philippines and brings together over 400 government services and cash aid programs worth P580 million to 111,000 beneficiaries in the city.

“Never before have we witnessed such overwhelming solidarity among representatives from across all regions of our country. The presence of more than 80 district and party-list representatives here underscores the commitment of the House to serve as true champions of the Filipino people,” he added. — Bella Cariaso, Sheila Crisostomo

vuukle comment

PNP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The Department of Education will cut the prescribed minimum of 180 school days for the coming school year 2024-2025 by 15...
Headlines
fbtw
China says tailed, 'issued a warning' to US Navy ship in South China Sea

China says tailed, 'issued a warning' to US Navy ship in South China Sea

7 hours ago
Beijing's military on Friday said it had tailed and issued a warning to a US Navy ship near the Paracel Islands in the...
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor suspends strip search policy after visitors report abuse

BuCor suspends strip search policy after visitors report abuse

10 hours ago
In a memorandum issued May 10, BuCor Director General Pio Catapang ordered the immediate suspension of strip search and cavity...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC lawyer: Duterte faces arrest; Bato, Albayalde being probed

ICC lawyer: Duterte faces arrest; Bato, Albayalde being probed

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Aside from former president Rodrigo Duterte, two former police chiefs – Sen. Ronald dela Rosa and Oscar Albayalde –...
Headlines
fbtw
Single e-Travel QR code takes off

Single e-Travel QR code takes off

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The e-Travel System will be implemented today at international airports nationwide by the Bureau of Customs and the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA prepares for more destructive La Ni&ntilde;a

DA prepares for more destructive La Niña

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is preparing for a “more destructive” La Niña even as El Niño...
Headlines
fbtw
Makers freeze prices of select items until July 10

Makers freeze prices of select items until July 10

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Some manufacturers are implementing a voluntary price freeze until July to help address the impact of El Niño on prices...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos: Ex-PDEA agent professional liar, jukebox

President Marcos: Ex-PDEA agent professional liar, jukebox

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Breaking his silence, President Marcos yesterday branded former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agent Jonathan Morales,...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil prices seen to decline again next week

Oil prices seen to decline again next week

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Pump prices for fuel products could decline again next week, as oil prices in the Asian market fell amid favorable global...
Headlines
fbtw
Sofitel closes after 51 years, citing &lsquo;safety issues&rsquo;

Sofitel closes after 51 years, citing ‘safety issues’

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The 51-year-old Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay City will close its doors starting July 1.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with