^

Headlines

‘Balikatan gives pause to adversaries of open Pacific’

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
May 11, 2024 | 7:30am
â��Balikatan gives pause to adversaries of open Pacificâ��
Philippine Balikatan director Army Maj. Gen. Marvin Licudine and US First Marine Expeditionary Force commander Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm furl the Balikatan flag during the closing ceremony of the joint military exercises, at Camp Aguinaldo yesterday.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United States officially ended yesterday the 39th joint Balikatan military exercises, which they called a success, as the event had attracted other allies and delivered a warning to those standing in the way of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

While both the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the US military had repeatedly insisted that the 18-day exercises were not directed at any country, China had made known early on its displeasure, accusing participants – particularly the Philippines and the US – of escalating tensions in the region.

“That should bring strength and comfort to the citizens of the United States and the Republic of the Philippines along with those who stand with us to uphold those traits and ideals I mentioned earlier, which are a free and open Indo-Pacific, of transparency and the respect of sovereignty and the seeking of peaceful resolution,” Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commander of the US First Marine Expeditionary Force, said at the ceremony officially closing the Balikatan exercises at Camp Aguinaldo.

“These traits are crystal clear, it cannot be reasonably misconstrued. But make no mistake, it should also give pause to any adversary who does not believe in a free and open Pacific, who does not believe in transparency, who does not seek peaceful resolution but will seek to use force to impose their will on other sovereign nations,” Cederholm said.

He said this year’s Balikatan “has directly built war fighting readiness for us, it has enhanced tactics, techniques and procedures across a wide range of military operations at the same time through our humanitarian civic assistance projects.”

He noted that “in order to fulfill our responsibilities under the Mutual Defense Treaty, we must train so that we are always ready.”

“Balikatan is a tangible and perfect demonstration of US and Philippine resolve to strengthen the alliance in increasingly complex security environment by increasing our interoperability, bilaterally and across the land, air, sea space and cyberspace domain,” he maintained.

He said Balikatan 2024 has been a huge success with the participation of every single service of the US armed forces, the AFP and militaries of participant and observer nations.

“We have learned lessons from Balikatan and those learning and refinement make us stronger. We collectively are better, more capable and more lethal as a result of this exercise,” Cederholm said.

Bigger next year

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. said President Marcos extends his congratulations to participants of the Balikatan, adding that next year’s event would be bigger and would involve “a full battle simulation which will put to the test the combined capabilities in the most realistic of scenarios possible with safety in mind.”

“Given the El Niño period now, it probably posed a significant challenge in operating, particularly to those on the ground,” Teodoro said. — Helen Flores

vuukle comment

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sofitel closes after 51 years, citing &lsquo;safety issues&rsquo;

Sofitel closes after 51 years, citing ‘safety issues’

By Ghio Ong | 8 hours ago
The 51-year-old Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay City will close its doors starting July 1.
Headlines
fbtw
China says tailed, 'issued a warning' to US Navy ship in South China Sea

China says tailed, 'issued a warning' to US Navy ship in South China Sea

13 hours ago
Beijing's military on Friday said it had tailed and issued a warning to a US Navy ship near the Paracel Islands in the...
Headlines
fbtw
No need for loyalty checks among police, military &ndash; President Marcos

No need for loyalty checks among police, military – President Marcos

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
Amid claims of destabilization plots against his administration, President Marcos does not see the need to conduct loyalty...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC lawyer: Duterte faces arrest; Bato, Albayalde being probed

ICC lawyer: Duterte faces arrest; Bato, Albayalde being probed

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Aside from former president Rodrigo Duterte, two former police chiefs – Sen. Ronald dela Rosa and Oscar Albayalde –...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The Department of Education will cut the prescribed minimum of 180 school days for the coming school year 2024-2025 by 15...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Año wants expulsion of Chinese diplomats over ‘disinformation’

By Michael Punongbayan | 8 hours ago
Chinese diplomats in Manila should be expelled for their “repeated acts of engaging and dissemination of disinformation, misinformation and malinformation,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Año...
Headlines
fbtw

‘After narco politics comes POGO-politics?’

By Janvic Mateo | 8 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian yesterday warned against the possible emergence of “POGO-politics” following the recent raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator in Bamban, Tarlac.
Headlines
fbtw
PCSO sees higher earnings if illegal gambling curbed

PCSO sees higher earnings if illegal gambling curbed

8 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) could have remitted higher dividends to the government had the authorities...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao eyes Senate comeback

Pacquiao eyes Senate comeback

By Abac Cordero | 8 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao wants another shot at being a senator.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: No reports of 'destab plot' among active police officers

Marcos: No reports of 'destab plot' among active police officers

13 hours ago
Marcos said that there may be some retired police officials joining the alleged "destabilization plot" against him, but he...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with