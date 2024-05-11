President Marcos: Ex-PDEA agent professional liar, jukebox

MANILA, Philippines — Breaking his silence, President Marcos yesterday branded former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent Jonathan Morales, who linked him to illegal drugs, as a “professional liar” and likened him to a jukebox that would play any song for a fee.

Marcos questioned Morales’ credibility, noting that the person had many court cases, including false testimonies, and complaints for implicating innocent people.

“It’s hard to give importance to that. This fellow is a professional liar. He’s like a jukebox. As long as you drop money, whatever song you want, he will sing. So there is no point (in paying attention to this),” the President told reporters in General Santos City.

At a recent Senate hearing, Morales claimed an alleged classified document of PDEA, which links Marcos and actress Maricel Soriano to illegal drug use, was authentic. The supposed leaked documents were making the rounds on social media.

“Just look at his record. Just look at his – he has a false testimony case… He has a history of accusing people of anything,” the President said.

“I guess that’s what he does for a living. That’s why I call him a professional liar,” he said.

Marcos was asked by the media to react to the 2012 documents allegedly linking him and Soriano to narcotics use on the sidelines of the Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations Day in Pasay on May 6. The President just laughed off the claim then.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who was with the President at the event in Pasay City, told reporters that the accusation against the President was “contrived.”

PDEA said the document referred to by Morales does not exist.