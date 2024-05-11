Sofitel closes after 51 years, citing ‘safety issues’

MANILA, Philippines — The 51-year-old Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay City will close its doors starting July 1.

“We will cease hotel operations on July 1, 2024, so our last day of business will be on June 30,” Esteban Peña Sy, president of the luxury hotel’s owner Philippine Plaza Holdings Inc. told The STAR by phone yesterday.

According to a statement allegedly from the hotel management that made the rounds on social media, the closure of the luxury hotel was “part of our ongoing commitment to providing our guests and colleagues with the best possible experience.”

Sy pointed out five-star Sofitel would close its doors to guests due to safety issues, possibly wear and tear of essential equipment like water pipes and electrical wires.

He recalled firefighting personnel of Pasay City had to respond to “27 fire incidents” in the hotel so far this year, and praised the hotel employees and firefighters for quickly suppressing them.

“In September 2023, we had to evacuate all our over 1,000 hotel guests because our water pipes busted,” he added.

International consultants and the Department of Labor and Employment also came up with reports that declared the integrity of the hotel, as well as working conditions, was no longer safe, according to Sy.

Shutting down Sofitel would “avoid any casualty,” he emphasized.

He also assured the hotel’s hundreds of employees, including its labor union, that they would be given “very good” separation packages, which he even called “better.”

They would also undergo seminars and training, with the hope that Accor – a multinational hospitality firm serving as the hotel’s manager – would absorb and send them to its other properties, he added.

Sy pointed out Sofitel’s upcoming closure has nothing to do with the ongoing reclamation projects in Manila Bay – which reportedly blocked its view of the famous Manila Bay sunset – as well as the lease agreements with the hotel’s land owner, Government Service Insurance System, contrary to earlier reports.

“The shutdown has nothing to do with GSIS. Our landlord and tenant relationship is very cordial,” he said.

On the issue of Manila Bay reclamation, he said, “Luckily we are not totally affected. Our guests are still waiting in the Sofitel garden for the sunset.”

He also said he was thankful the government – citing a previous declaration from President Marcos to stop all reclamation projects in Manila Bay – did not allow reclamation 500 meters from the hotel’s seawall.

Sy asserted before the announcement of Sofitel’s closure, “business was so good recently that in the last quarter we had 80 percent occupancy and the restaurant was always full.”

Asked if the closure of the hotel would be temporary or permanent, Sy said “the future of the hotel is uncertain.”

Accor described Sofitel as a “an iconic 5-star luxury resort nestled in a tropical setting close to the largest convention center, theaters, museums, government offices and the Mall of Asia.”

“Our 5-star accommodation includes 607 rooms and suites with balconies showcasing spectacular views of Manila Bay sunsets,” it added.

Built in 1973 and opened “without interruption” in 1976, or during the martial law era, the hotel “had a long legacy as the hotel of choice for almost five decades for heads of state, celebrities and global corporations alike, and it has been home to celebrations and milestones of our beloved patrons and clients,” according to Sofitel’s statement shared on social media.