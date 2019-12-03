SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on November 30, 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
'Manila' for SEA Games opening not meant to exclude anyone — Floy Quintos
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 2:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The creative director of the 30th SEA Games opening ceremony defended the controversial song choice that has had netizens up in arms over the past week. 

Contrary to the public outcry that the song misrepresented the vast majority of Filipinos who did not come from the country's capital, playwright Floy Quintos said that the song was actually the most inclusive option. 

"There's nothing political or exclusionist about it. We just really needed a song everyone could sing. That was the whole point. The objective was really for the whole arena to be singing," the Palanca awardee said in an interview Tuesday with ANC's "Early Edition". 

"I was very firm from the beginning when we first started working in November. As creative director I managed and curated the content, [and] I wanted to be inclusive of as many Filipino people as possible. I wanted it to be representative of as many Filipino subcultures as possible."

He was referring to the usage of the song "Manila" by Filipino band Hotdog, whose lyrics depict a Filipino longing to go back home to Manila from a foreign land, which he says pales in comparison to his home country. 

Quintos also pointed out that the song's writers, who don't hail from Manila themselves, did not intend for the song to be seen as a Manila-centric anthem. 

"The creators of the song did say that they didn't write it as Ilocanos or Bisayans," he explained. "They wrote it as Filipinos when they were abroad and far from home. It has that sentiment."

'Criticism is valid'

In the same interview, Quintos also bared that "there was no other option" in choosing the song for the ceremonies. The creative director, though, acknowledged that the criticisms are valid as public art is always subject to the public's opinion. 

"[I]t's a public art. You put it out there, and you get ready for everything," he said. "It's a show. There's a general impression and a central message that you leave behind."

Quintos' defense of the Manila Sound classic came amid a tumult of online backlash over the song choice. Even Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the president's daughter, sounded off on her Instagram account, saying the Manila-centric song was not representative of the Philippines as a nation. 

Her criticisms came despite footage showing President Rodrigo Duterte swaying in enjoyment as the song played at the opening. Presidential mouthpiece Salvador Panelo also agreed with this sentiment, calling on songwriters to compose a song that would better reflect the country as a whole. 

The performances during the festivities also depicted the culture of indigenous peoples to go with presentations on colonial culture and pop culture. For Quintos, this too was intentionally done so as to be as representative as possible. 

"I said that I wanted the opening number to [pay] homage to the vitality, the strength, the spirit of competitiveness of the Filipino," he said. 

"[So] you kind of have a spectrum there of the different ways we express our [Filipino spirit.] After all, we think of the SEA Games in terms of Western sports. So why not open the show with a different way of looking at sports?"

2019 PHILIPPINE SEA GAMES ORGANIZING COMMITTEE SEA GAMES SEA GAMES OPENING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Here are the latest on the track and other updates about Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several LGUs suspended classes for December 3 in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
Several classes remain suspended on Wednesday, December 4 due to Typhoon “Tisoy.”
Headlines
fb tw
Wanted: PNP chief who will kill all drug lords
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte wants a “better deal” in choosing the next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, saying the...
Headlines
fb tw
Packing 'violent' winds, Typhoon Tisoy makes landfall in Sorsogon
15 hours ago
Typhoon Tisoy hit the Philippines' landmass in Gubat, Sorsogon at 11 p.m. on Monday.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
'Manila' for SEA Games opening not meant to exclude anyone — Floy Quintos
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"There's nothing political or exclusionist about it. We just really needed a song everyone could sing. That was the whole...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Duterte: I'll stop riding motorcycles when I'm dead
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Despite a history of health problems attributed to motorcycle crashes, President Rodrigo Duterte said he will never stop...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
De Lima files bill empowering disability council on int'l day of PWDs
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Malinaw sa akin: Hindi awa ang kailangan nila, kundi ang malalim na pag-unawa sa kanilang sitwasyon," De Lima said.
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Slightly weaker 'Tisoy' en route to Mindoro provinces
3 hours ago
“It slightly weakened but it is still strong,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said in Filipino.
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Ex-envoy to ASEAN is China's new ambassador to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
Beijing's former ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Huang Xilian will be replacing Zhao Jianhua as Chinese...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with