SEA Games creative director confirms 'standard practice' pre-taped cauldron lighting

MANILA, Philippines — The creative director of the opening ceremony of the 30th
The scene where torchbearers Manny Pacquiao and Nesthy Petecio lit the P50-million cauldron
Creative director Floy Quintos confirmed that the torchbearers taped the lighting ceremony at the New Clark City athletics stadium in Tarlac days before the opening ceremony.
"It's a standard practice. In many, many countries where the weather is inclement... you have to be prepared," Quintos told ABS-CBN's "Early Edition
Quintos said both the Filipino and foreign teams working on the opening ceremony agreed to record the cauldron lighting due to the unpredictable weather.
Typhoon
According to Quintos,
"We kind of knew. When we had our meetings in May with the entire team given the month
The creative director added that the winds brought about by the upcoming storm could have affected the flame.
Quintos, however, acknowledged the public's concern on the pre-taped lighting ceremony.
"I think people are angry and concerned about and concerned about and rightly they should be. But as creators, our job is to make sure that nothing goes wrong in the show," Quintos said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
- Latest
- Trending