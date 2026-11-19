Interview with Slovenian Foreign Minister Tone Kajzer

An Interview with Slovenian Foreign Minister Tone Kajzer

Cristina Chi

Philstar.com Senior Reporter

Minister, thank you once again for accommodating our request. It's really great to meet you and to have you here in Manila. Of course, this week the big thing is that Slovenia is signing ASEAN's peace pact, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation. What is the significance of this, and what is Slovenia signaling with this, especially amid today's global tensions?

Thank you very much for this opportunity to have me here. Well, for Slovenia, we are, just to start, a country in Central Europe. If people picture the Italian boot, at the top of the boot, a little bit to the right, there is Slovenia.

And the Philippines and Slovenia, we are connected through the sea. We have the Port of Koper. And for the Philippines, Slovenia can be, and I think it's already, a gateway to Central Europe.

And vice versa, we are a highly export-oriented economy. We are 2 million people, and 80% of what we produce, we export. So the majority of the exports go to the European Union, because we are a member of the European Union, but we would like to diversify.

We would like to do more, especially in Southeast Asia and especially with the Philippines. So, to sign this Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, it's opening basically a new avenue for us. And of course, you have to understand that ASEAN and the European Union are two really big associations.

And the trade and cooperation between us, it's really important for both sides. So, hopefully, at the beginning of 2027, that's in January, the so-called FTA, free trade agreement, will be in force, and that is going to even open a new possibility. So, the short answer to your question is, for Slovenia, this is really, really important, and we are looking forward to basically deepening the cooperation with the Philippines.

Minister, you mentioned that we do have very special ties, the Philippines and Slovenia. I'm curious to know, since Manila hosts your only embassy in Southeast Asia, my question is: why did Slovenia essentially choose the Philippines as its gateway to the region?

That was an important decision. It was a political decision, but also with economic logic. We see the Philippines as a hub, as a central position for us to work with all the countries of ASEAN, which doesn't mean that we are not going to open some other embassies, potentially, but we are making the first step.

So, the Philippines is really important for us from this point of view, and the embassy, as I have seen now, is working really very well.

Yes, Minister. Well, Slovenia, of course, I know, is one of several countries that signed a joint statement in July reaffirming its support for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Of course, this was during the 10th anniversary of the 2016 arbitral ruling. Tell us, what is Slovenia's formal position on this issue?

We are a maritime nation, as you are. So, it is essential, and not only for the Philippines and Slovenia but for all the countries, that we preserve the freedom of navigation, which means, you know, 90% of all the goods, all the trade at the global level, is being done by sea. So, we have to respect international law, and it goes without saying that we Slovenes, we are supporting international institutions, and in this particular case, UNCLOS, that's the Convention on the Law of the Sea, should be respected.

Minister, you mentioned Slovenia, of course, values international law, and I researched Slovenia, and I found out that we do have something in common, in that we have a shared struggle in a border dispute. Of course, the West Philippine Sea is vastly different from Piran Bay, but from your perspective, what support can Slovenia, or if not support, what lessons can Slovenia share with the Philippines when it comes to these kinds of disputes?

I think we have to — and it goes beyond, of course, Slovenia and the Philippines. In this particular case, there are no 100% similarities, but yes, the law of the sea and international law, talking on the general side, should be respected. So, we have to insist on this, but of course, it also goes without saying that we should strive for good neighborhood relations.

So, I am an optimistic person. I served as a diplomat for 30 years and more. Now, I'm a politician, yes, of course, but I think it is always possible if you build a trustworthy relationship with your neighbor, and you will tell me, of course, it's not easy, but in everyday life, it's not easy to build trust.

So, I would see this: of course, the ruling should be respected, if we are talking now about the international arbitration tribunal awards, but also try to find possibilities in this particular case to work with the neighbors. So, I think we have possibilities to communicate, to exchange our, let's say, experience, and basically to work together.

Minister, I like what you said about how we have to strive to build a good and peaceful neighborhood, and on the topic of regional security, do you see a link between Russia's war in Ukraine and security in the South China Sea?

Nowadays, we see what is happening. In a metaphor, I say it is like — we could name it — a thunderstorm, which is kind of embracing the whole planet, more or less, because it's a geopolitical situation, and any crisis or war... You have mentioned the war in Ukraine; that is an aggressive war in Ukraine. And we have to be honest and say that a permanent member of the Security Council of the United Nations, which is supposed to be the main guarantor of peace, is attacking its neighbor, and that definitely is a clear violation of international law.

So, in this case, of course, if the international community would allow one country, a strong country in this particular case, basically to change the borders, or I would say to violate international law with force, that would be kind of undermining the trust around the whole, I would say, environment, even including the South China Sea. Then somebody would say, "Okay, it was possible to do it there, why not here?"

That's why I think we need to work together. We need to have more avenues of communication open, and I strongly believe in the rational kind of judgment that we are here together, we are all interdependent. And if this is going to kind of be prolonged, this war of aggression, it's going to influence the deterioration of the situation here.

I think all those wars are interconnected, and we can see this, and the only solution here is to work together at the international level, and I think the United Nations is the best instrument we have. We don't have anything else at this moment. So, I'm trying to keep the optimism, but the times are really, really demanding.

Well, stepping away from the global maritime arena, I'd like to ask you, Minister, about your visit yesterday or earlier to the school in Bulacan owned by a Slovenian-Filipino couple, can you tell us what your impression of the school was?

I would say I was really impressed. I met all the pupils, the children, then of course the headmaster, and also the couple you mentioned, who are basically the founders of the school. And I think we had this really — because, you know, I always say everything starts and ends with people, and children, they are our future. So, to work with children, to open their, let's say, kind of areas of curiosity, of how important it is that we try to understand interculturally that we are different, but at the end of the day, that we should work together, we should establish friendly relations. And we were also touching upon this really important thing, and that is that this planet wouldn't exist without the pollinators, namely the bees.

I think it was really an extraordinary event, and, you know, when I'm sitting with the children, my heart is melting down.

On the general arena, in terms of main priorities in the Philippines, what would you say is the priority area of cooperation between Slovenia and the Philippines?

Well, we are looking now into — well, at the end of the day, we have to be realistic. In our trade exchange, overall economic exchange, we should benefit both sides, so as to create more prosperity. So now I also had a talk with the business community, with some companies, with the European representative of the European Chamber of Commerce, and I think they are really — the Philippines is developing. We are also benefiting from really high-level skilled Filipino labor. I mean, people are coming to work in Slovenia — we have a few thousand of them already — and I think it's kind of a two-way road.

I hope, and we will be working on this, that the trade is going to deepen, so that we will have even more, hopefully some investments in some areas, for example, water purification, also in some other technological areas. So I think there are good prospects to have our cooperation even on a bigger scale.

Minister, the Philippines is a country of migrant workers, and Slovenia is among the EU members that have called for a stricter migration policy. How, if at all, will this affect Filipinos currently working or aspiring to work in Slovenia?

No, I think hard-working, skilled and rule-abiding people are always welcome, anywhere they go. Here we are talking about illegal migration, which is a huge challenge for Europe and elsewhere. What was said is that Slovenia is for stricter control of the borders — that is, the external borders of the European Union, because internally we have no borders. We have the Schengen regime.

So for workers from the Philippines, nothing will change. I hope they will get higher salaries if we increase our productivity, so that we all benefit from it.

Do you see more job opportunities for Filipinos interested in working in Slovenia?

I think so. There are certain sectors, like health care. Slovenia also has quite a strong industrial production sector. Look also at skills in IT, artificial intelligence and software. I think there will be more job opportunities.

But what I would wish — while of course I respect everyone's wish to travel and work in foreign countries — is for there to be even more job opportunities here in this beautiful country.

My last question, Minister. One very big event Filipinos are awaiting — not here, but in The Hague — is the upcoming International Criminal Court trial of former President Rodrigo Duterte. I mention this because Slovenia recently lifted its entry ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. How exactly does Slovenia see its responsibilities as a member of the International Criminal Court?

Thank you for this question. I attended the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, and my prime minister — my boss — gave a speech touching on this very issue: international law and our attention to all the open conflicts and crises. You know that, since the Second World War, we are now in a situation with a high number of open conflicts and acts of aggression.

He said — and I think we should all agree with this — that we should treat all of these unselectively, so that we have the same approach to all these conflicts and also to the proceedings being conducted by international bodies.

You asked about Israel. It's a particular issue because it is linked to the situation in Palestine. It goes really far back, but the latest development in the last few years was the really cruel and barbaric attack by the terrorist group Hamas on Israel, and then, of course, what I would call the retaliation, where Israel was protecting itself. This is now being processed, in a way, by the international bodies. I think we should wait until the end. All the evidence, everything, should be brought before justice unselectively, and then I think we should respect the ruling. But let's see what this situation will bring.

For Slovenia, it is important that we stick to international law. This is crucial at this moment in history, which is not easy for any of us. Because if we go back to rules set by those who are militarily stronger, then I think this world will not be more peaceful but rather the opposite, in even more trouble.

Minister, a very last question. What are you hopeful for in terms of Philippine-Slovenian relations?

I'm going to meet Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro now, and I will invite her to come to Slovenia next year. You are also most welcome to come, of course. We will be hosting the 22nd edition of the Bled Strategic Forum. It's a regional think-tank and geopolitical forum, and I hope next year we will also have a roundtable, or let's say a panel, addressing the relations between our regions.

Here I will single out a part of Europe, because the whole European Union has 27 members, and we are in Central Europe. This government, in which I serve as foreign minister, is trying to strengthen regional cooperation in Central Europe: Slovenia, Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary, and we would also add Croatia. Then we are quite a strong group.

So I will be working on this, and I will propose to the foreign secretary a panel on the interaction between the Philippines and Central Europe — or eventually a broader composition, so that it would include not only the Philippines but ASEAN as such. I think that would really bring this to people's attention, because certain companies are still not aware that there are possibilities, new avenues open between our two sides.