No terms yet in Trump's 'biggest trade deal' with the Philippines

US President Donald Trump (L) and Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr shake hands during a bilateral meeting at Malacanang Palace in Manila on November 18, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The “trade deal” that United States President Donald Trump boasted of yesterday as the biggest ever between Washington and Manila has yet to be turned into a concrete agreement.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said on Thursday, November 19, that the talks produced only a broad offer from Trump for the US to supply the Philippines' food and energy needs, with the terms still to be worked out.

“There are really no details yet. It’s just generalities for now,” Romualdez said in a DZBB interview in mixed English and Filipino. “President Trump offered that our food security and our energy security [needs] could be supplied by the US.”

Trump made the announcement on Wednesday at a state luncheon in Malacañang, the final event of a brief state visit in which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hosted the US delegation, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“We’ve just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we’ve ever made by far. And it’s a fair deal for both countries,” Trump said. He added that “it took place very quickly,” but gave no further details.

The two leaders left the meeting without signing any agreement. In a social media post as he flew to China, Trump described “a new and completely different Trade Deal with the Philippines, one that will be a true landmark,” and said it would be great for American farmers and “those in the business of Energy.”



A later statement from the Presidential Communications Office was more tempered in that it said the two countries had “reached an understanding” on key areas of economic cooperation, particularly energy and food security, and that trade representatives “will work closely to translate these commitments into concrete initiatives.”

A fact sheet released by the White House yesterday, in turn, said Trump and Marcos "committed to eliminate the U.S. trade deficit with the Philippines" by increasing "Philippine imports of American energy and agriculture products."

Little has actually been shared about whether Marcos was able to bring up tariffs with Trump, specifically the 12.5% tariff covering about a third of the country's US-bound exports, or roughly $6.25 billion worth of goods.

The US is the Philippines’ biggest export market, taking $2.63 billion, or 26.6%, of its shipments in September, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Romualdez said in his interview Thursday that Trump had asked why the Philippines was still buying from other countries when it could buy from the US instead. He noted that the Philippines runs a trade surplus with the US.

“Basically, the US market is being opened for us to get good quality agricultural products, things we need for food security that we import anyway,” Romualdez said.

On energy, he said Trump had opened up US oil for export, citing pipelines being built in Alaska that would bring oil to Asia through Japan.

The Alaska project the Trump administration has promoted to Japan, South Korea and other Asian allies is a proposed 1,300-km pipeline carrying natural gas from the state’s North Slope for export as liquefied natural gas.

Romualdez also addressed Pax Silica, the US-led initiative to build semiconductor and artificial intelligence supply chains less reliant on China, which the Philippines joined in April.

Reports that a Pax Silica agreement would be signed during Trump’s visit drew week-long protests, as a broad alliance of progressive groups and civil society organizations say such a deal would ravage communities and pollute the environment here.

“No data center is being discussed,” Romualdez said. “We’re not even calling it Pax Silica. It’s more of a development, a manufacturing hub that will have not only US companies but other companies.” He said these included firms from Taiwan and others looking to relocate to the Philippines.