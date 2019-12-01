EXPLAINERS
Sara Duterte: Why use 'Manila' song to cheer on athletes from across Philippines?
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2019 - 1:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite her father's clear enjoyment of the song "Manila" by 1970s Filipino band Hotdog, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio had a problem with the song choice for the opening of the 30th SEA Games, which was held in Bulacan.

Some social meda users, including Carpio, thought the song played at the opening of the 30th SEA Games on Saturday, November 30, was Manila-centric and does not represent the country.

The narrative of "imperial Manila," where decisions and development are focused in the capital to the detriment of the regions, is among the arguments for a shift to a federal form of government.    

"Di po ba Philippine flag ang dala (Weren't they holding the Philippine flag)? Why would you play the song 'Manila'?" Carpio asked in her post.

"Did Lapu-Lapu die for Manila? Wag po natin gawing excuse ang upbeat danceable song. Kami nagimbento ng budots," she said  referring to a catchy style of dance music popular in Mindanao.

(Let's not use an excuse that it is an upbeat and danceable song. We invented budots)

"Manila" depict a man's longing to return home to Manila and saying other cities in the world pale in comparison to the Philippine capital. It was one of several Filipino songs played throughout the opening ceremony, which included the late rapper Francis M’s songs as well.

"We should be inclusive when we want to encourage our countrymen to cheer," she added. 

"Yes, nega ako, bakit? I am a Filipino but I don't have one drop of Tagalog blood in me."

(We should be inclusive when we want to encourage our countrymen to cheer. Yes, I'm negative, so what? I am a Filipino but I don't have one drop of Tagalog blood in me.)

Sen. Panfilo Lacson held a different sentiment, as he tweeted on his personal account Sunday that "This is a proud, united Philippines at this very moment."

"I’m having goose bumps all over my body while watching the entrance and parade of our Filipino athletes with President Duterte dancing to the tune of the song," Lacson added. 

 

