EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on November 30, 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Panelo agrees with Sara Duterte: 'Manila' song does not represent Philippines
(Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 3:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo agreed with the sentiments of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on a song choice for the opening of the 30th SEA Games.

The song "Manila" by Hotdog was played when the Philippine delegation to the biennial meet entered the stage during the opening ceremony last Saturday.

The presidential daughter took to social media to question the use of the Manila-centric song, saying it does not represent the entire country.

"We should be inclusive when we want to encourage our countrymen to cheer," Duterte-Carpio said on Instagram.

Hotdog singer and songwriter Dennis Garcia has said on his Facebook page that he and his brother Rene, who died in 2018, wrote the song "not thinking of ourselves as Tagalogs, Bisayans or Ilokanos but as Filipinos missing the Philippines."

Panelo said the SEA Games organizers appeared to have chosen the song as it is "the most popular song in relation to the Filipinos."

"But Sara, the mayor is right. We have to have a song that will reflect not only Manila but the entire Philippines — Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao," Panelo said in a press briefing.

The Malacañang mouthpiece also called on Filipino songwriters to compose a song that would represent the whole country.

'All of us were dancing'

Panelo, however, noted that the audience at the Philippine Arena, including President Rodrigo Duterte, enjoyed the song "Manila" during the SEA Games opening.

"They were all dancing. I was dancing, all of us, because of the song, the mood. He (President Duterte) was dancing too, I saw him," Panelo said.

The song "Manila" is about a man's longing to return home to the Philippine capital. It topped local radio charts when it was released in 1976.

Several Filipino songs were also performed during the SEA Games opening ceremony, including Francis Magalona's "Man From Manila", "Tayo'y Mga Pinoy","Mga Kababayan" and apl.de.ap's "Bebot". — Patricia Lourdes Viray

MANILA SEA GAMES SEA GAMES 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 2
10 hours ago
Here is the running list of areas where class cancellations are announced for December 2 due to Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
6 hours ago
Several LGUs suspended classes for December 3 in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Mañosa siblings refused help, face P620 million lawsuits
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The heirs of the late National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa refused an offer of assistance from a “white...
Headlines
fb tw
LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
Here are the latest on the track and other updates about Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Robredo to Duterte: Focus on problems, not 2022 polls
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday dismissed President Duterte’s latest pronouncement that she should not seek the...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
4 minutes ago
Threat posed by ‘Tisoy’ increases as powerful typhoon nears landfall
4 minutes ago
“Tisoy” has already forced suspensions of class and work and the cancellation of some events in the 30th Southeast...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Journalists hopeful of conviction in Ampatuan massacre case
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a statement Monday, NUJP said it is hopeful that those responsible for “this dastardly crime” will be held...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Palace: Duterte wants 'honest cop' to lead PNP
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"What he is saying is he wants an honest cop," Panelo said. "He does not want any cop who has been charged with any irregularity,...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Security officials validating reported Chinese airship in Mischief Reef — Palace
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Malacañang has deferred to comment on the reported sighting of a Chinese airship above Mischief or Panganiban Reef...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Heavy rains expected over Bicol, parts of Visayas ahead of ‘Tisoy’ landfall
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
PAGASA said the outer periphery of the typhoon is currently affecting Bicol and Eastern Visayas.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with