CHR denied access to detained ASEAN protesters

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration that coincides with the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders' Summit and Related Summits in Manila on Nov. 15, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights urged the Philippine National Police to respect its investigative powers after the commission's legal representatives and investigators were initially denied entry to Camp Bagong Diwa on Sunday, November 15.

In a statement released Wednesday, November 18, the commission said it was verifying reports of alleged human rights violations in connection with protests staged by various groups in Metro Manila during the opening weekend of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.

More than 200 individuals were brought to Camp Bagong Diwa following demonstrations in Muntinlupa City against the Pax Silica initiative and US President Donald Trump's visit for the ASEAN Summit, while 11 others were arrested at a separate protest in Manila.

Commission representatives were allowed to conduct on-site monitoring only after several hours of delay. Some detainees were reportedly injured.

The CHR teams also raised concerns over congested and poorly ventilated temporary holding areas.

"While law enforcement authorities have a duty to maintain public order, they must exercise maximum tolerance and restraint, ensuring that any intervention complies with the principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality," the commission said.

The CHR also emphasized that the number of individuals apprehended does not "diminish the PNP's obligation to observe legally prescribed periods of detention."