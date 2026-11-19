LIVE: Sara Duterte impeachment trial, Nov. 19

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate impeachment court resumes Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial Thursday, November 19, with the defense set to present four government officials as witnesses.

On Day 44 of the proceedings, the witnesses are expected to discuss financial investigation rules, company registration and business transactions involving Cale88 Food Corp., allegedly partly owned by Duterte’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

The witnesses are former Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) investigator Rainer Dela Fuente, Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, Food and Drug Administration Director IV Pilar Marilyn Pagayunan, and Center for International Expositions and Missions (Citem) department manager Rowena Mendoza.

The impeachment trial is currently discussing Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which concerns alleged unexplained wealth and failure to properly declare assets.

Watch the proceedings live as the Senate impeachment court resumes hearing the defense's case.