DFA chief orders filing of protest over Chinese ships near Ayungin Shoal

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has ordered the filing of a diplomatic protest over the entry of Chinese vessels near
The DFA chief ordered his agency to file the protest as he is in Moscow, along with President Rodrigo Duterte and other Cabinet officials.
"DO I HAVE TO FLY HOME TO FILE THE GODDAMNED DIPLOMATIC PROTEST MYSELF? THAT'S THE MILITARY SPEAKING. NOT SOME FRIGGIN' CIVILIAN MEDIA OUTLET. FILE NOW!!!" Locsin tweeted early Wednesday.
@DFAPHL Fire off another diplomatic protest, Igor. Now. https://t.co/pKP7ZHnXGy— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) October 1, 2019
The Philippines' top diplomat made the directive in response to a
AFP chief Lt. Gen. Noel Clement told Senate reporters that
"The mere presence there if there is no request for passage prior to that will have to
Just last month, the Department of National Defense reported to the House of Representatives that a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ship blocked three Philippine civilian vessels on a resupply mission to the navy's BRP Sierra Madre.
According to the DND report, the CCG ship came as close as 1,600 yards to the Philippine vessels in May.
A report from Washington-based think tank Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) also showed that CCG vessels have been patrolling
Various CCG ships have been broadcasting their position at
"This patrol pattern highlights an important CCG
