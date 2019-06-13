ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
A Chinese fishing boat abandoned 22 Filipino fishermen aboard their sinking vessel after hitting their stationary boat in the vicinity of Recto or Reed Bank in the West Philippine Sea on June 9.
Palace wants sanctions for Chinese vessel that rammed Filipino boat
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2019 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Echoing the remarks of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Malacañang called on Chinese authorities to investigate the collision between a Chinese fishing vessel and a Filipino fishing boat in the West Philippine Sea.

The Defense chief denounced the actions of the Chinese vessel for leaving the Filipino vessel that sank after the collision on June 9.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo called the act of desertion "inhuman as it it barbaric" and pointed out that it is a violation of maritime protocols.

"We call on the appropriate Chinese authorities to probe the collision and impose the proper sanctions to the Chinese crew," Panelo said in a statement.

The Malacañang spokesman added that the Chinese crew's abandonment of 22 Filipino fishermen at sea was an infringement of the internationally accepted practice of assisting a vessel in distress.

"Regardless of the nature of the collision, whether it was accidental or intentional, common decency and the dictates of humanity require the immediate saving of the crew of the downed Philippine vessel," Panelo said.

Leaving the Filipino crew, which were aboard an anchored and stationary vessel, was an "uncivilized" and "outrageous" behavior for the Chinese ship, Malacañang stressed.

Panelo added that the maritime dispute between the Philippines and China should not have been an impediment for the offending party to assist the distressed Filipinos.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea, a part of the South China Sea within the Philippine exclusive economic zone. This area is also being considered for the possible joint oil and gas exploration between Manila and Beijing.

"The safety of the crew of the damaged Filipino vessel should have been the uppermost thought and helping them should have been the natural reaction of the crew of the other vessel," Malacañang said.

According to Panelo, concerned agencies of the Chinese government are now providing assistance to the Filipino crew after the sinking of their boat.

A Vietnamese fishing vessel which was in the area rescued the 22 Filipino fishermen and brought them to the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Western Command.

The Philippine government had expressed its gratitude to the captain and crew of the Vietnamese ship for saving the lives of the distressed Filipinos.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., meanwhile, said Vietnam's rescue of the Filipino fishermen would be the basis of enhanced military cooperation between Manila and Hanoi.

"I TAKE MY CUE FROM DEFENSE SEC LORENZANA. WHAT IS CONTEMPTIBLE AND CONDEMNABLE IS THE ABANDONMENT OF THE CREW TO THE ELEMENTS," Locsin tweeted Wednesday night.

As It Happens
June 12, 2019 - 6:19pm

The United States Navy's Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier USS John C. Stennis continues underway in the South China Sea.

The US Pacific Command just reported that it has received "cargo" from support ship USNS Rainier in the disputed waters.

June 12, 2019 - 6:19pm
June 12, 2019 - 6:15pm

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana denounces the abandonment by a Chinese fishing vessel of a Filipino fishing boat after a collision in the vicinity of Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea on Sunday evening

Lorenzana says the Chinese fishing vessel "immediately [left] the incident scene and abandoned the 22 crewmen to the mercy of the elements."

He added the Filipino fishing boat, the F/B Gimber 1, "was anchored at the time when it was hit by the Chinese fishing vessel."

The Gimber 1's crew was rescued by a Vietnamese fishing vessel that was nearby, Lorenzana also says.

 

June 12, 2019 - 6:13pm

June 10, 2019 - 2:35pm

The Philippine Coast Guard says that during a four-day patrol of BRP Malabrigo around Scarborough Shoal, a Chinese naval ship and two Chinese coast guard vessels were spotted.

China has blocked the maritime area in recent years despite an international tribunal's ruling that favored the Philippines' position that it is an international fishing ground.

May 6, 2019 - 3:35pm

China's navy warned United States ships sailing in the South China Sea to leave. China's foreign ministry also condemns the US Navy's activities in the important sealane as provocative acts.

The US has been conducting freedom of navigation operations in maritime areas where China has overreaching claims.

