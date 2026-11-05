BTS eyes tour extension, more projects in 2027

From left: Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, V and Suga of BTS accept the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop boy band BTS isn't planning to stop anytime soon after performing in the Philippines in March 2027.

The powerhouse group will be marking a return to the country next year after a decade as part of its "Arirang" world tour, which may be getting an extension, as teased by the act's label Hybe.

Earlier this week, the agency reported a record third-quarter revenue and operating profit because of the tour, the highest quarterly figures in its history.

According to Hybe, BTS concert sales generated 726.8 billion won (P34.2 billion) thanks to shows in Europe and the United States.

The label also attributed the growth to tours of other artists like Enhypen, Le Sserafim, and Katseye, as well as other factors, such as merchandise, licensing, and album and streaming sales.

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Agency boss Lee Jae-sang shared during the earnings call that talks are being held with the BTS members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — about their plans after the "Arirang" tour.

The tour is slated to end with three nights (March 13, 14, and 16) at the Philippine Arena, though Hybe shared that touring would continue through the first half of 2027.

"[BTS] plans to work on new music and pursue diverse projects simultaneously to expand its reach," said the label, with Jae-sang adding, "We plan to announce additional dates for the tour and are also preparing for the group's post-tour activities, including both group and solo projects."

The executive also said that projects are being prepared for all Hybe artists, ending with a goal to "unlock greater possibilities and move toward the future without resting on its laurels."

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