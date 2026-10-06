Engenes hype Enhypen's weekend 'fun meet'

With the fanmeet sold out, Engenes definitely had a blast during the "Endless: Dunkin’ Enhypen Fun Meet, held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on October 3, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines – Filo Engenes understood the assignment, filling the Mall of Asia Arena with unstoppable energy as they sang along, shouted, and welcomed Enhypen back to the Philippines.

The six-member group – Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki, returned to Manila for the "Endless Dunkin' | Enhypen Fun Meet" last Saturday, October 3.

The event marked Enhypen’s first group fan meet in the Philippines following Heeseung’s departure from the group earlier this year. Engenes continued to show their love and support for the six members, filling the arena with cheers throughout the night.

This also marked the K-pop group's second fan meet in the Philippines with Dunkin’, this time packed with Filipino-themed games, and performances including the debut stage of “Bloody Paradise” in the country.

During the checking-in segment, the members shared how much they were looking forward to returning to the Philippines, especially because of the warm welcome and energy they always receive from Filipino Engenes.

When asked what “Endless” meant to them in Filipino, the members gave answers that quickly became memorable fan moments.

For Sunghoon, it was “pasalubong ng bayan.”

For Ni-Ki, “tayong lahat.”

Jay went with “walang hanggan,” with the fans helping him complete the phrase.

For Jake, it was “ulit-ulitin.”

Sunoo said “ikaw lang.”

And Jungwon summed it up with “mahal na mahal kita.”

The fun continued with the “Take Enhypen Home” Memory Challenge, where the members picked speech bubbles containing iconic taglines before navigating a memory-based course on the floor.

The Puppyz duo of Jake and Sunghoon came out on top, executing the challenge with impressive coordination and chemistry.

The Filipino-themed games also brought out some of the members’ Pinoy-coded moments. Jay, in particular, had fans laughing with his Filipino gestures, from his signature “ahh,” which Jake and Jungwon pointed out that he does often, to his very Pinoy way of pointing at something using “nguso.”

One of the cutest fan moments came when Jungwon took on a Budots Challenge.

When the video he was supposed to follow failed to appear, fans chanted “Budots” loud enough for Jake to personally ask if fans could demonstrate the dance themselves.

And Jungwon? He gave the challenge his 100%, showing off some smooth footwork while their fans cheered him on.

The members also shared some of their favorite Dunkin’ picks, giving fans a little more to look forward to as they headed home from the event.

But beyond the games, laughs, and Filipino-inspired moments, one performance brought the night to an emotional close.

As Enhypen closed the fan meet with “Shout Out,” their fans sang along, creating an emotional moment as they harmonized with Jake during the bridge originally sung with former member, Heeseung.

With the entire arena singing together, the final performance became a fitting end to a night filled with fun, kilig, and unforgettable moments between the K-pop group and their fans.

And if the energy inside the MOA Arena was any indication, this is one pasalubong Filo Engenes will be holding on to for a long time.

Indeed, staying and shouting together makes it better, as Enhypen is scheduled to come back with a new album in November 2026.

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