Twice member Nayeon to grace tea shop's PH flagship opening

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Im Na-yeon, more popularly known as Nayeon of the girl group Twice, is coming back to the Philippines next month courtesy of tea beverage brand Chagee.

The brand debuted in the Philippines in August 25 and have since opened 28 branches nationwide. Now it will open the country's first flagship store along Taguig's Bonifacio High Street.

The flagship's grand opening will be on November 13, Friday, and the Korean singer will team up with Chagee for an exclusive meet-and-greet the following day.

Chagee Philippines' general manager Sonny Tiong shared in a statement how humbled the brand is by FIlipino support, and hosting Nayeon next month is a way to reciprocate the love for tea drinks.

"We know that Filipinos are among the biggest fans of K-pop in the world. We'd like to think of this Meet & Greet as our early Christmas gift for the Pinoy ONCEs," Tiong added, referring to fans of Twice.

Fans have a chance of joining the meet-and-greet with Nayeon by earning raffle entries through qualifying photocard bundle purchases made via the Chagee app from October 28 to November 11.

Another opportunity to be part of the event is participating in the brand's dance challenge on social media featuring the singer's solo tracks.

Nayeon last visited the Philippines with her fellow Twice members a year ago for the group's "This Is For" tour stop at the Philippine Arena.

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