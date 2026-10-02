Korean stars T.O.P., Nana are dating, labels confirm

Korean stars T.O.P. and Nana on the set of the former's "Studio54" music video

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Choi Seung-hyun, better known as T.O.P. and singer-actress Im Jin-ah, who goes by Nana, have been in a relationship for several months now.

The labels for both Korean stars confirmed the development to local outlet Dispatch on Friday, October 2.

A representative for T.O.P. said the two had met while filming the former BigBang member's music video for "Studio54" earlier this year, when T.O.P. reached out to Nana for an appearance.

"They... formed a connection, after which they grew closer, and [their connection] developed into a romantic relationship around this past June," Topspot Pictures said.

Nana's own label Sublime gave a similar statement to the outlet, adding that both are "currently happily dating."

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The same outlet had spotted both individuals going out on dates in the Korean capital Seoul, this after T.O.P. wrapped a solo tour while Nana did promotions for her new show "The Scandal" with Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook.

T.O.P. debuted with BigBang in 2006 but departed in 2023 after his career was marred by drug-related controversies around the time of his military service.

He later starred in the latter seasons of "Squid Game" and then released his first solo album, "Another Dimension," in which "Studio54" is a track.

Nana had debuted with the girl group After School but has made a name for herself as a soloist and actress, her credits including "The Swindlers," "Climax," "Confession," and "Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy."

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