Agencies deny Han So Hee, G-Dragon dating rumors

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 24, 2024 | 5:41pm
Composite photos of Han So Hee and G-Dragon
Han So Hee via Instagram, Nike

MANILA, Philippines —The agencies of actress Han So-hee and singer G-Dragon have denied rumors that the two are in a relationship.

Rumors first emerged when fans noticed that both artists posted on their respective social media accounts photos that appeared to be taken at the same location.

The photos in question were of identical images of poses on a black chair and of a wall with the phrase "LOVE FOR LIFE," prompting a swift response from their labels.

G-Dragon's label Galaxy Corporation released a short statement that said, "The dating rumors are completely untrue" while So-hee's agency 9ato Entertainment said "The dating rumors with G-Dragon are unfounded. The two are not even acquainted."

So-hee is best known for starring in "Gyeongseong Creature," "Nevertheless," "My Name," "The World of the Married," "Soundtrack#1" and "100 Days My Prince."

She dated fellow actor Ryu Jun-yeol until March this year and was previously linked to Song Kang and BTS member Jungkook.

G-Dragon is a rapper and songwriter, best known for being a member of BigBang, whose dating links include 2NE1's Sandara Park and Blackpink's Jennie Kim.

