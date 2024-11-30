South Korea star Jung Woo Sung apologizes after baby scandal

South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung poses on the red carpet of the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards at the KBS Hall in Seoul on November 25, 2022.

SEOUL, South Korea — One of South Korea's top actors apologized after it was revealed he fathered a child with a woman he is not married to, sparking nationwide scrutiny in a country where births outside marriage are still seen as taboo.

Jung Woo-sung, an A-lister in South Korea's competitive film industry since his debut in the 1990s, made headlines this week after his agency confirmed the 51-year-old actor is the biological father of model Moon Ga-bi's son born in March.

Days earlier, Moon, 35, revealed she had recently become a mother, without disclosing the identity of the child's father. A local news report claimed that the model had wanted to marry Jung to "provide her child with a family," but the actor declined.

Although Jung vowed to "fulfil his responsibilities" as a father, his silence on plans to marry Moon sparked intense backlash, with many calling him "irresponsible," in a society where deep-seated stigmas against unmarried mothers and their children persist.