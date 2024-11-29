Jung Ho Yeon, Lee Dong Hwi split after 9 years, agencies confirm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean stars Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Dong-hwi have ended their relationship after nearly a decade together, their respective talent agencies confirmed.

Saram Entertainment and Company On, who represent Ho-yeon and Dong-hwi respectively, gave similar statements announcing the split.

"Lee Dong-hwi and Ho-yeon Jung have decided to return to being good colleagues," a statement obtained by The Korea Times through its sister publication Hankook Ilbo said.

The actors began dating in 2015 but only went public the following year. They stayed together after Ho-yeon's meteoric rise following the popularity of "Squid Game," which was her acting debut.

Ho-yeon received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor (Drama) for her role as Kang Sae-byeok.

She recently appeared in the psychological thriller miniseries "Disclaimer" with Cate Blanchett and will be seen next in "The Governesses" and "Hope," her first foray into feature films.

Dong-hwi is best known for starring in "Reply 1988," "Extreme Job," "The Handmaiden," "The Call," "Big Bet," "Glitch," and most recently, "The Roundup: Punishment."

RELATED: Song Joong-ki welcomes 2nd child with Katy Louise Saunders