Song Joong-ki welcomes 2nd child with Katy Louise Saunders

From left: South Korean actor Song Joong-ki arrives for the 50th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City on November 21, 2022; British actress Katy Louise Saunders poses as she arrives for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 22, 2014.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstar Song Joong-ki and his British actress wife, Katy Louise Saunders, saw their family get bigger after the birth of their daughter.

The Korean star shared his good news via his official fan club on November 20.

Their daughter was born in Rome, Italy, the same birthplace of their firstborn son, whom they welcomed in June 2023.

“It’s been only a little over a year since I met my first baby here, but I’m so thankful that I’ve met another beautiful baby,” Joong-ki said in his post that was accompanied by a photo of his daughter’s hand holding an adult’s finger.

“Our lovely princess was born healthy. Both my wife and our baby are in good health and resting well,” he added.

He thanked his fans for their continued support of him to end his post.

Joong-ki is currently filming his upcoming drama, “My Youth.”

News broke out in July that Joong-ki and Katy were expecting their second baby.

RELATED: Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders expecting 2nd baby