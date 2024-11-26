^

Korean Wave

K-pop icon PSY is new brand ambassador for Philippine hotels

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 12:15pm
K-pop icon PSY is new brand ambassador for Philippine hotels
PSY performs his hit song "Gangnam Style" during a concert in the grounds of the Korea University in Seoul
AFP / Anthony Wallace

MANILA, Philippines — Following his successful Manila concert, K-pop star PSY was unveiled as the new brand ambassador of Philippine hotels Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort North.

PSY is best known for his viral hits "Gangnam Style," "Gentleman," "Daddy" with 2NE1's CL, and "That That" with BTS member Suga.

The ambassadorship comes after the artist performed in The Theatre at Solaire last September in front of a full house.

His role will cover various promotional activities for Solaire with the aim of enhancing the resorts' cultural and entertainment offerings.

Solaire Resort Executive Vice President Cyrus Sherafat pointed out in a statement that PSY's artistry and charisma resonated with a global audience.

"Partnering with PSY underscores our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests and deepens our engagement with the vibrant Korean community in the Philippines," Sherafat added.

RELATED: Sandara Park celebrates 40th birthday at 2NE1’s Manila reunion concert

PSY

SOLAIRE

SOLAIRE RESORT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sandara Park celebrates 40th birthday at 2NE1&rsquo;s Manila reunion concert
7 days ago

Sandara Park celebrates 40th birthday at 2NE1’s Manila reunion concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
After singing Dara’s hit Philippine single, “In or Out,” 2NE1 members CL, Minzy and Park Bom joined their...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: TWICE, G-Dragon, K-pop stars greet 2NE1 for 2024 reunion concert
7 days ago

WATCH: TWICE, G-Dragon, K-pop stars greet 2NE1 for 2024 reunion concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
Korean pop artists IU, IVE, TWICE, BabyMonster, Stray Kids, Kiss of Life, Boy Next Door, G-Dragon, and Treasure, among others,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Bom gets 'emergency medical attention,' didn't finish 2NE1's Manila 2024 reunion concert
7 days ago

Park Bom gets 'emergency medical attention,' didn't finish 2NE1's Manila 2024 reunion concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
Korean pop group 2NE1 proved that they are the “OG” (original) queens of K-pop with a super sold-out “Welcome...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Still the best: 2NE1 summons super storm&nbsp;at Manila 2024 reunion concert
7 days ago

Still the best: 2NE1 summons super storm at Manila 2024 reunion concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
It was typhoon signal number two in Metro Manila last Saturday, but this did not stop Black Jacks from filling the Mall of...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun Jin star in Netflix K-drama 'The Trunk'
13 days ago

Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun Jin star in Netflix K-drama 'The Trunk'

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin lead the cast of Netflix's upcoming Korean series "The Trunk" directed by veteran television...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop experience D'Festa ending world tour in the Philippines
13 days ago

K-pop experience D'Festa ending world tour in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
After unforgettable runs in Tokyo, Seoul, Jakarta, and Los Angeles, ultimate K-pop experience D'Festa is ending its world...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with