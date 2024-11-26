K-pop icon PSY is new brand ambassador for Philippine hotels

PSY performs his hit song "Gangnam Style" during a concert in the grounds of the Korea University in Seoul

MANILA, Philippines — Following his successful Manila concert, K-pop star PSY was unveiled as the new brand ambassador of Philippine hotels Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort North.

PSY is best known for his viral hits "Gangnam Style," "Gentleman," "Daddy" with 2NE1's CL, and "That That" with BTS member Suga.

The ambassadorship comes after the artist performed in The Theatre at Solaire last September in front of a full house.

His role will cover various promotional activities for Solaire with the aim of enhancing the resorts' cultural and entertainment offerings.

Solaire Resort Executive Vice President Cyrus Sherafat pointed out in a statement that PSY's artistry and charisma resonated with a global audience.

"Partnering with PSY underscores our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests and deepens our engagement with the vibrant Korean community in the Philippines," Sherafat added.

