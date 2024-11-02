^

Korean Wave

Enhypen visiting the Philippines a 3rd time this year

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 2, 2024 | 1:02pm
Enhypen visiting the Philippines a 3rd time this year
This Facebook post from Oct. 22, 2024 shows K-pop boy band Enhypen.
Enhypen via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy band Enhypen is coming back to the Philippines this December, marking the group's third visit to the country this year.

Enhypen will be heading to the Araneta Coliseum on December 6 for a "fun meet" hosted by Dunkin' Philippines, which the group is endorsers of since March.

Additional details regarding the event will be released as the date approaches.

Last May, Enhypen was in the country for another brand-sponsored fan meeting, and back in February performed at the New Clark City Stadium for its "Fate" world tour.

In December 2022, Enhypen held its first fan meet in the Philippines then returned two months later for three concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The group consisting of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki is currently on its "Walk the Line" tour promoting its "Romance: Untold" album.

The Philippine "fun meet" will be a month after Enhypen performs two nights in Saitama and three week before it stages two nights in Fukuoka, both in Japan.

RELATED: G-Dragon to perform at MAMA Awards 2024 after 9 years

vuukle comment

ENHYPEN

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

K-POP

KPOP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Blackpink's Rose tries to teach Bruno Mars Korean
10 days ago

WATCH: Blackpink's Rose tries to teach Bruno Mars Korean

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Both Bruno Mars and Rose have been sharing snippets of their time together as a way of promoting "APT," including one video...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean actor Ji Chang-Wook named Filipino health & supplement brand's ambassador
12 days ago

Korean actor Ji Chang-Wook named Filipino health & supplement brand's ambassador

12 days ago
IAM Worldwide, a Filipino-owned brand known for its portfolio of everyday health products and supplements, announces the appointment...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jin collaborates with Red Velvet's Wendy for 1st solo album
October 18, 2024 - 11:15am

BTS' Jin collaborates with Red Velvet's Wendy for 1st solo album

By Kristofer Purnell | October 18, 2024 - 11:15am
BTS member Jin will collaborate with fellow Korean artist Wendy of the girl group Red Velvet on his debut solo album "Ha...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS member J-hope discharged from South Korean military
October 17, 2024 - 9:54am

BTS member J-hope discharged from South Korean military

October 17, 2024 - 9:54am
K-pop megastar J-hope from BTS ended eighteen months of South Korean military service Thursday, with his bandmate embracing...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS member J-Hope discharged from South Korean military
October 17, 2024 - 9:46am

BTS member J-Hope discharged from South Korean military

By Hieun Shin | October 17, 2024 - 9:46am
K-pop megastar J-hope from BTS ended eighteen months of South Korean military service and hailed the "sacrifice" of soldiers...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with