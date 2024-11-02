Enhypen visiting the Philippines a 3rd time this year

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy band Enhypen is coming back to the Philippines this December, marking the group's third visit to the country this year.

Enhypen will be heading to the Araneta Coliseum on December 6 for a "fun meet" hosted by Dunkin' Philippines, which the group is endorsers of since March.

Additional details regarding the event will be released as the date approaches.

ENGENEs! ????Let's gather up to celebrate the DES7INED ENHYPEN | DUNKIN' Fun Meet! ???? Details of the event will be uploaded soon. Stay Tuned! #DES7INED_ENHYPEN_with_DUNKINPH #ENHYPEN pic.twitter.com/sO94r82xdR — Dunkin' Philippines (@dunkinph) October 30, 2024

Last May, Enhypen was in the country for another brand-sponsored fan meeting, and back in February performed at the New Clark City Stadium for its "Fate" world tour.

In December 2022, Enhypen held its first fan meet in the Philippines then returned two months later for three concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The group consisting of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki is currently on its "Walk the Line" tour promoting its "Romance: Untold" album.

The Philippine "fun meet" will be a month after Enhypen performs two nights in Saitama and three week before it stages two nights in Fukuoka, both in Japan.

RELATED: G-Dragon to perform at MAMA Awards 2024 after 9 years