Korean Wave

P-pop group BINI joins Korean stars Rain, Hwasa in October show

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 12, 2024 | 12:24pm
P-pop group BINI joins Korean stars Rain, Hwasa in October show
Composite image of P-pop girl group BINI (left) and South Korean star Rain
BINI via Instagram, Rain Company

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' popular girl group BINI is set to share the stage with Korean singer-actor Rain and Mamamoo member Hwasa later this month. 

The P-pop group and the two Korean stars will be the guest performers for the seventh anniversary of network marketing company IAM Worldwide. 

The show will be held in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on October 20. It will be organized by Wilbros Live. 

This is an additional show for BINI as the girl group is one of the headliners of the Asiya festival this weekend. The P-pop group is also getting ready for its three-day November concert "Grand BINIverse" from November 16 to 18 in the Araneta Coliseum. 

Hwasa is a member of the popular Korean girl group Mamamoo. 

Rain is credited as among the Korean stars that helped start the global Korean Wave. Apart from doing music, Rain is also known for starring many favorite Korean dramas, notably "Full House," "My Lovely Girl," and "Ghost Doctor."  

RELATED: BINI adds Day 3 to 'Grand Biniverse' concert in November

