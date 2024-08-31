^

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 31, 2024 | 12:30pm
BINI's 'Grand BINIverse' tickets sold out in under 3 hours
BINI performs at their sold-out BINIverse concert in New Frontier Theater on June 28, 2024.
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — Tickets for BINI's "Grand BINIverse" concerts were sold out in less than three hours.

Record label Star Music announced all "Grand BINIverse" tickets for both concert dates sold out after the pre-selling session for exclusive members of the BINI fansite.

Tickets to the BINI Wand Lucky 88 members, who had an earlier pre-selling session the day before, also quickly sold out.

As a result, the general selling of tickets intended for the Ticketnet website and outlets will no longer push through.

The P-pop group was at an event when news of the tickets selling out reached them. The girls were shocked and in disbelief upon hearing about it.

Many fans celebrated the announcement, though there were some who lamented not being able to purchase tickets, especially since some of them camped outside the Araneta Coliseum ticketing booth.

The "Grand BINIverse" concerts will take place in the Araneta Coliseum on November 16 and 17, with many fans calling for a third concert date.  

BINI is composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena. They debuted in 2021. BINI is best known for the hit songs "Pantropiko," "Salamin, Salamin," "Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi," "Karera," "Lagi," "Na Na Na," and "Cherry on Top."

RELATED: Japanese cover of BINI's 'Salamin, Salamin' goes viral

