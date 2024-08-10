GOT7's BamBam to visit Manila, Cebu in September

MANILA, Philippines — Thai singer BamBam of K-pop group GOT7 is coming back to the Philippines for his "Bamesis" showcase tour.

The tour will promote BamBam's extended play of the same name, which dropped last August 8.

BamBam will begin his "Bamesis" tour with back-to-back nights in Bangkok on August 17 and 18. In early September, the Thai star will have a fansign event in the IC3 Convention Center in Cebu on September 6.

Two days later on September 8, BamBam will perform in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

He will then continue the tour in Canada, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and India.

BamBam has visited the Philippines several times, most recently in September last year for a solo concert where Sandara Park appeared as a special guest.

During the concert, BamBam covered Lola Amour's "Raining in Manila" and Ronnie Liang's "Ngiti."

RELATED: BamBam performs Lola Amour's 'Raining in Manila' in Manila concert