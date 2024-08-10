^

Korean Wave

GOT7's BamBam to visit Manila, Cebu in September

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 10, 2024 | 3:18pm
GOT7's BamBam to visit Manila, Cebu in September
File photo shows K-pop star BamBam during a fan-signing event in Ayala Malls Cebu.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Thai singer BamBam of K-pop group GOT7 is coming back to the Philippines for his "Bamesis" showcase tour.

The tour will promote BamBam's extended play of the same name, which dropped last August 8.

BamBam will begin his "Bamesis" tour with back-to-back nights in Bangkok on August 17 and 18. In early September, the Thai star will have a fansign event in the IC3 Convention Center in Cebu on September 6.

Two days later on September 8, BamBam will perform in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

He will then continue the tour in Canada, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and India.

BamBam has visited the Philippines several times, most recently in September last year for a solo concert where Sandara Park appeared as a special guest.

During the concert, BamBam covered Lola Amour's "Raining in Manila" and Ronnie Liang's "Ngiti."

RELATED: BamBam performs Lola Amour's 'Raining in Manila' in Manila concert

vuukle comment

BAMBAM

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

GOT7

K-POP

KPOP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Blackpink's Lisa, BTS' Jungkook score multiple MTV VMAs 2024 nominations
2 days ago

Blackpink's Lisa, BTS' Jungkook score multiple MTV VMAs 2024 nominations

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Lisa of the Korean girl group Blackpink and Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS both scored multiple nominations at the 2024 MTV...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Suga 'apologetic' over electric scooter drunk driving incident
3 days ago

BTS' Suga 'apologetic' over electric scooter drunk driving incident

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
BTS member Suga apologized for driving an electric scooter in an intoxicated state. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Bo Gum to star as Olympic boxer in upcoming drama 'Good Boy'
3 days ago

Park Bo Gum to star as Olympic boxer in upcoming drama 'Good Boy'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Korean actor Park Bo-gum transformed into an Olympic boxer in the upcoming JTBC drama "Good Boy."
Korean Wave
fbtw
Stray Kids 'dominATE' World Tour ticket details
4 days ago

Stray Kids 'dominATE' World Tour ticket details

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines released the full ticketing details for K-pop boy band Stray Kids' upcoming "dominATE"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ji Chang Wook brings 'kilig' frenzy to fans at Manila 2024 fan meet
5 days ago

Ji Chang Wook brings 'kilig' frenzy to fans at Manila 2024 fan meet

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Korean actor-singer Ji Chang-wook brought "kilig" frenzy to his Filipino fans during his fan meet yesterday in Araneta C...
Korean Wave
fbtw
&lsquo;No sleep, eat&rsquo;: ITZY remembers Lia; shares K-pop star realities for 2000th day at Manila 2024 concert&nbsp;
5 days ago

‘No sleep, eat’: ITZY remembers Lia; shares K-pop star realities for 2000th day at Manila 2024 concert 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
After watching the video, the other four members broke down as they gave their individual messages to their fans.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with