'I'm so lazy': Korean 'oppa' Lee Dong Wook gets candid about dating

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 15, 2024 | 3:06pm
K-drama star Lee Dong Wook playfully hushes the screaming crowd at his fan meet during the #LoveKOrea Culture and Travel Fiesta at SM Megamall
MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Lee Dong-wook shared his thoughts on dating that has led some fans either relating to him, expressing their regret, or cracking a joke about it. 

The "Goblin" star was a guest on the YouTube show of popular host-comedian Yoo Jae-suk. 

According to the report on the site of South Korean TV and radio network SBS Star, the actor was asked about his dating life when he made a gesture that drew a compliment from fellow guest Ji Suk-jin. 

Suk-jin, who was the co-host of Jae-suk in the original "Running Man," asked Dong-wook if he was as considerate of his girlfriend after the latter handed him a tissue to wipe his mouth. 

 "Yeah, I do. I used to stuff like this to my ex-girlfriend all the time. But I can't even remember the last time I did that for a girl. I don't think I can even date anyone anymore now. It's too much of a hassle," said Dong-wook. 

The "Tale of the Nine Tailed" actor explained his remark. 

"I mean, I want to date someone, but I don't want to. I'm too lazy for it, if you get what I mean. In a relationship, you need to get close, and the idea of putting in all that effort to get closer makes me feel so exhausted," he said. 

Dong-wook, who is one of the busiest Korean actors, said that his busy schedule is also a factor. 

He is currently working on a new series titled "The Good Guy." He considers his alone time away from work as his "happiest" time lately. 

