Ji Chang Wook brings 'kilig' frenzy to fans at Manila 2024 fan meet

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor-singer Ji Chang-wook brought "kilig" frenzy to his Filipino fans during his fan meet yesterday in Araneta Coliseum.

Ji even recreated scenes from his K-Drama “Lovestruck in the City” with a Filipino fan during his "Moments With Ji Chang-wook" fan meet.

The lucky Filipino fan received a hug from Chang-wook as the audience screamed.

Ji also sang during the fan meet, bringing cheers to the audience.

The Korean superstar previously visited the Philippines last August 2022 when a Filipino clothing label hosted his "Reach You" fan meet in Mall of Asia Arena.

The Korean actor has been an endorser of the brand since 2019. He was supposed to visit in 2020 if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor is best known for his roles in the shows "Empress Ki," "Suspicious Partner," "The Worst of Evil," " The Queen Woo," "Healer," "Warrior Baek Dong-soo," "The K2," as well as films "Fabricated City," "Hard Hit" and the upcoming "Revolver."

