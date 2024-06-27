^

Korean Wave

Enhypen reacts to having international fans

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 1:18pm
Enhypen reacts to having international fans
London and Winter Go with (from left) Enhypen’s Sunghoon, Ni-ki, Sunoo, Jung- won, Heeseung, Jay, and Jake.
Joel H. Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — The seven-member Korean boy group, Enhypen, which is composed of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki are not only talented musical artists but are sought-after beauty and clothing endorsers.

But what makes the boys even prouder is their fan base, which spans the globe.

“What motivates us are our fans, the Engenes. We do our performances to give the best of the best to our fans,” Ni-ki shared. “When we practice in our studio, we imagine that there are fans in front of us so that we will get better and better.”

Jake said: “Even from the beginning, we wanted to go overseas. That was always our goal. Even though we sing in Korean, I feel like people all over the world can relate to our music and I think that is such a wonderful thing. Through music, everyone in the world can enjoy Enhypen.”

“Even here in the Philippines, we see a lot of people singing along to our songs. Every time we hear that, we feel very blessed,” Jake added..“I feel like our upcoming album really portrays what. I can’t say too much right now but there will be a lot of new stuff. It’s gonna have a lot of new aspects that most of the fans have not seen.” — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi; video editing by Martin Ramos

ENHYPEN

K-POP GROUP
