Enhypen shares personal fashion style

MANILA, Philippines — The seven-member Korean boy group, Enhypen, which is composed of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki are not only talented musical artists but are sought-after beauty and clothing endorsers.

Since their rise to fame in 2020, the lanky Koreans have hawked sports brands such as GoalStudio and Nike; the Italian luxury fashion house Prada; Tiffany & Co. Jewellery (Jake and Sunghoon); and Seoul Fashion Week.

They also became the handsome faces of BYS Cosmetics Philippines' "You Play You" campaign and the first-ever global ambassador of Korean skincare brand Dr. Jart+, with Sunghoon as the exclusive model for South Korean cosmetics brand Hince.

Locally, Enhypen is best known as ambassadors of the clothing and lifestyle brand Bench. As Global BenchSetters, the boys visited the Philippines for a press conference on May 27 and the “Bench-Enhypen A Sweet Experience” at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 28.

“We are [overjoyed] to work together with Bench, the Philippines’ leading fashion and lifestyle brand. Thank you to Bench for the opportunity for Enhypen to come back to the Philippines and have an enjoyable time with Bench,” Heeseung said.

Ni-ki, considered the group’s fashionista, said: “My fashion style right now is very different from my old style. But if I were to describe it, I would say it’s loose and street style. I am also very interested in trying different fashion styles.”

Jay interjected: “I really like loose clothes, oversized ones.” .

Among the Bench items that they wore for their ad campaign, the sought-after Sunghoon said he prefers the letter jacket and that the T-shirts emblazoned with their group name makes him proud to be a member. — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi; video editing by Anjilica Andaya