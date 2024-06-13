NCT 127's Doyoung set to hold solo concert in Manila: Ticket details

MANILA, Philippines — NCT 127 member Doyoung is set to hold his solo concert in Manila on September 4 in Araneta Coliseum.

Live Nation Philippines announced that NCTzen 127 Membership Pre-sale happens on June 19, 1 p.m. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets starting on June 20 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Live Nation Philippines members can secure tickets during the Live Nation pre-sale on June 21 from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Register for presale access at livenation.ph. General on sale will start on June 22 at 12 p.m. via TicketNet.

During this tour, Doyoung will deliver warm greetings and messages of encouragement to the youth through various songs, including tracks from his first solo album, “Youth.”

The album has been highly successful, achieving number one on domestic music charts, earning a Triple Gold Album certification on China’s QQ Music, and topping the digital album sales charts on both QQ Music and KuGou Music. Additionally, it reached number one on the Japan Line Music Real-time Album TOP100 chart, receiving immense love from fans worldwide.

Apart from Manila, Doyoung will tour other Asian cities such as Yokohama on June 24 to 25; Osaka on June 26 and Nagoya on August 10 to 11. It will then continue in Taipei on August 16, Hong Kong on August 18, Bangkok on August 24 to 25, Tokyo on September 7 to 8, and concluding in Jakarta on September 21.



