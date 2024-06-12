BTS' Jin discharged from military after 18 months of service

MANILA, Philippines — After 18 months of service, BTS member Jin got discharged from the South Korean military earlier today.

Korean media broadcast Jin's dischargement as he was seen leaving the military base.

BTS members were present in Jin's special day, welcoming him back to the outside world.

Jin enlisted in the military in December 2022. He is the first BTS member to be discharged.

He will be giving away free hugs to ARMY at the 2024 FESTA on June 13 in Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul.

“The first session is a time for light hugs with Jin per request from the artist, and is expected to last about three hours,” BigHit Music announced recently.

The "FESTA" is an annual event hosted by BTS' agency where the group engages with its dedicated fanbase, known as ARMY, to celebrate its official debut on June 13.

Jin's participation will mak his first official public appearance since he began the military service since December 2022.

