TWICE members say Filipino phrases, recalls 'special' past visits

MANILA, Philippines — It appears the members of K-Pop girl group TWICE have brushed up on their Filipino ahead of meeting Pinoy Onces again.

TWICE is back in the Philippines for the third time in five years, this time around for a fan meet hosted by food company Oishi which the group has been a brand ambassador of for nearly a year.

During a media conference ahead of the fan meet, host Robi Domingo asked the girls if any of them learned new Filipino words since the group's 2023 "Ready To Be" concerts at the Philippine Arena.

"Maganda si Jihyo," Momo said, gesturing to her seatmate, while Nayeon said, "Ako si Nayeon... Baliw! Salamat po."

Mina repeatedly said "Ay nako talaga!" with a matching facepalm, much to the delight of the present media.

During the event, TWICE mentioned when they first visited the Philippines in 2019, seeing the passion, support and love from Filipino Onces was very overwhelming and touching.

That initial concert for the group's "Twicelights" tour was at the Mall of Asia Arena, coincidentally the venue of the Oishi fan meet five years on.

Jeongyeon added that their second visit in 2023 was also special as well given that some fans had to wait four years for their return then.

TWICE recently released its "With You-th" extended play which entered the Billlboard 200 earlier this year and was the recipient of the Billboard Women in Music’s Breakthrough Award last year.

Next month TWICE will release its fifth Japanese studio album "Dive," which comes two years after the group's last Japanese full release "Celebrate."

