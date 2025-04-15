Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé show support to Jennie at Coachella 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink members Lisa and Rosé showed support to Jennie as she made her highly-anticipated solo debut in the Outdoor Stage of Coachella.

Jennie performed fresh tracks such as “Filter,” “Mantra,” “Handlebars,” “Start a War,” “Zen,” “F.T.S.,” and a surprise performance of “Damn Right” alongside Kali Uchis.

She also performed “Love Hangover,” “Seoul City,” “ExtraL,” “with the IE (Way Up),” “Like Jennie,” and ended her set with the dreamy “Starlight.”

Celebrities such as Cara Delevingne and Renee Rapp as well as fashion icon Humberto Leon were spotted enjoying Jennie's performance.

Just two days earlier, Lisa performed at Coachella with her own solo set.

