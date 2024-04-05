Twice's Chaeyoung, singer Zion.T confirmed to be dating

MANILA, Philippines — Chaeyoung of the Korean girl group Twice is confirmed to be dating fellow Korean singer Kim Hae-sol, popularly known as Zion.T.

A Korean media outlet broke the news that the two Korean artists, who have an age gap of 10 years, have been dating for six months now after meeting through an acquaintance.

The report said the two enjoyed going out in public, frequenting Hannam-dong, Yeonhui-dong and the Kangbuk area, taking walks down quiet alleys. It was also reported that Zion.T was Chaeyoung's type — skinny, artistic and free-spirited.

Both artists' agencies later confirmed the report by releasing similar statements.

"The two of them are currently dating with positive feelings for one another. They are supporting each other," said JYP Entertainment for Chaeyoung and The Black Label for Zion.T.

Chaeyoung debuted as a member of Twice in 2015, and the girl group is returning to the Philippines this June for a fan meet following a two-day concert in Philippine Arena last year.

Chaeyoung was not able to join the recent Philippine concerts because of health issues, meaning this year's fan meet will be her first visit to the country since 2019.

The 34-year-old Zion.T has so far released two albums and three extended plays. He collaborated with fellow Korean artists like Psy, G-Dragon, Jay Park, Beenzino and Red Velvet member Seulgi.

