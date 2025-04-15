BTS Jin to release new album next month

MANILA, Philippines — Korean music label Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that BTS member Jin is set to release his second solo album in a month's time.

The agency released a statement announcing that Jin's seven-track "Echo" album will be out on May 16, with pre-orders already available.

"''Echo' conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective," Big Hit said. "Through 'Echo,' we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you."

Jin released his first solo album "Happy" last November, featuring the singles "I'll Be There," "Running Wild," and "Falling."

The 32-year-old artist was the first member of BTS to enlist in Korea's mandatory military service, completing it last June.

His colleague J-Hope has also completed his military service and recently performed two nights in Mall of Asia Arena — the first time any BTS member performed in the Philippines since 2017.

The remaining members — RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga — are all due to complete their military service this year, signaling a major reunion before 2025 ends.

