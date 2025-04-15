^

Korean Wave

BTS Jin to release new album next month

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 6:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean music label Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that BTS member Jin is set to release his second solo album in a month's time.

The agency released a statement announcing that Jin's seven-track "Echo" album will be out on May 16, with pre-orders already available.

"''Echo' conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective," Big Hit said. "Through 'Echo,' we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you."

Jin released his first solo album "Happy" last November, featuring the singles "I'll Be There," "Running Wild," and "Falling."

The 32-year-old artist was the first member of BTS to enlist in Korea's mandatory military service, completing it last June.

His colleague J-Hope has also completed his military service and recently performed two nights in Mall of Asia Arena — the first time any BTS member performed in the Philippines since 2017.

The remaining members — RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga — are all due to complete their military service this year, signaling a major reunion before 2025 ends.

RELATED: BTS member J-Hope glad to finally meet Filipina TikTok star Niana Guerrero

BTS

K-POP

KPOP
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Girls' Generation's Kim Taeyeon concludes Manila stop, marks 10th anniversary as solo artist
10 days ago

Girls' Generation's Kim Taeyeon concludes Manila stop, marks 10th anniversary as solo artist

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
It is no surprise that Kim Taeyeon was adored by her Philippine fans.  She not only possesses a sweet, charming, and...
Korean Wave
fbtw
G-Dragon Philippine concert 2025 ticket prices announced
11 days ago

G-Dragon Philippine concert 2025 ticket prices announced

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Concert producer Applewood Philippines released the ticket details of the upcoming "G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Ü...
Korean Wave
fbtw
G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena
11 days ago

G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
K-pop icon G-Ddragon has officially unveiled details of his highly anticipated "G-Drafon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch],"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun files civil lawsuit vs Kim Sae Ron family, Hoverlab YouTube channel
12 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun files civil lawsuit vs Kim Sae Ron family, Hoverlab YouTube channel

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun filed a civil lawsuit against the family of the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron and the people behind...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun denies dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor; suing YouTubers for 12 billion Won
14 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun denies dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor; suing YouTubers for 12 billion Won

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun denied that he dated Kim Sae-ron in her teenage years.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with