Twice's Jihyo, Olympian Yun Sung Bin reportedly dating

MANILA, Philippines — Jihyo of Korean girl group Twice and Olympic gold medalist for men's skeleton Yun Sung Bin are dating, according to several media outlets in South Korea.

The Korea Times noted local entertainment outlet Sway reported the two, who appeared on the reality show "Home Alone," have been dating for around a year after knowing each other through mutual acquaintances.

The report said both "developed common interests in sports and frequently enjoyed low-key dates at home."

Neither Jihyo nor Sung Bin's agencies confirmed nor denied the two were dating, instead releasing statements referencing the pair's privacies.

"It is difficult to confirm this matter due to privacy reasons. We ask for your understanding," said Jihyo's agency JYP Entertainment, while Sung Bin's agency All That Sports said, "As he is no longer an active athlete, we do not manage his personal life. It is difficult to confirm."

After a dismal Sochi 2014 performance, Sung Bin won the gold medal at Pyeongchang 2018 to become the first Asian to win an Olympic sliding medal and the first Korean to win a Winter Olympic medal in a non-ice skating event.

His gold medal run was 1.63 seconds ahead of Russian silver medalist Nikita Tregubov, the biggest victory margin in Olympic skeleton.

Jihyo debuted as a member of Twice in 2015, and the girl group is returning to the Philippines this June for a fan meet following a two-day concert in Philippine Arena last year.

