'Queen of Tears' stars Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun visiting Manila

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 29, 2024 | 8:43am
tvN

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Kim Ji-won is visiting the Philippines later this year, just over a month after her "Queen of Tears" co-star Kim Soo-hyun makes his return to the country.

Ji-won's agency HighZium Studio announced the dates for the actress' "Be My One" Asia fan meeting tour.

The actress will hold her first solo fan meeting in Seoul on June 23 and 24 before starting the tour proper in July with two stops in Japan and one in Taiwan.

Manila will be Ji-won's first August stop as she visits the Philippine capital on the third of the month before heading over to Macau, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The specific venue and ticketing details of Ji-won's Manila fan meet will be announced at a later date.

After starting out as a musician, Ji-won shifted to acting by starring in the "Horror Stories" movies and series like "The Heirs," "One Sunny Day," "Gap-dong," "Fight For My Way," "Arthdal Chronicles," and "Descendants of the Sun" — the latter two with Song Joong-ki.

Ji-won's most recent projects were "My Liberation Notes" and "Queen of Tears," the latter going on to be one of the highest-rated Korean shows ever after finishing its run last month.

Her "Queen of Tears" co-star Soo-hyun will have his own fan meet on June 29 in  Araneta Coliseum, having last visited the Philippines in January 2023.

RELATED: 'Queen of Tears' star Kim Soo Hyun to visit Manila again

