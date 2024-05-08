'Queen of Tears' star Kim Soo Hyun to visit Manila again

MANILA, Philippines — K-drama fans are for sure going to want a piece of Baek Hyun-woo in the flesh as superstar Kim Soo-hyun will be visiting Manila again.

Concert producer Wilbros Live announced on Wednesday that the multi-awarded actor will be holding his first-ever "Eyes on You" Asia tour in 10 years.

Soo-hyun will be interacting with his fans, both old and new, on June 29 in Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Tickets to the tour will available starting May 18.

Soo-hyun last visited the country in January 2023 for fan meet organized by one of his many endorsements.

The actor has yet again proven his bankability with the recent finale of "Queen of Tears," opposite Kim Ji-won as Hong Hae-in. The two led the top-rating tVN drama, which toppled the record as the highest rated tVN drama previously held by the 2019 series "Crash Landing On You."

He took home the fan-voted Prizm Popularity Award at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards held yesterday, May 7, in South Korea.

