Girl group XG includes Manila in first world tour

MANILA, Philippines — Korea-based Japanese girl group XG is embarking on its first-ever world tour, with Manila one of its select stops.

XG — composed of Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Juria, Cocona, Maya, and Harvey — announced the nine first concerts dates of its "the first HOWL" tour, with more locations outside of Asia set to be revealed.

The tour began with a two-night concerts at Osaka Jo Hall and will continue into another two nights at Japan's K-Arena Yokohama and Korea's Yes24 Live Hall, then single-night shows in Taiwan and Singapore.

The group will perform in Manila on August 2 at the Araneta Coliseum, two weeks after performing at Indonesia's We The Fest music festival headlined by Joji, Peggy Gou, and J Balvin.

After the Manila concert produced by Ovation Productions, XG will head to Thailand and Malaysia, then future tour stops which could take them to Greater China, North America, Australia, South America, and Europe.

Ticket prices for XG's Manila concert have already been revealed, ranging from P4,000 to P13,800 (excluding booking fees), and will begin selling noontime on May 25, 12 via ticketnet.com.ph (fan club pre-selling will be the day before also at noon).

XG debuted in 2022 with the singles "Tippy Toes" and "Mascara," winning the Rising Star Award in Japan's MTV Video Music Awards that year.

In 2023 after dropping another single "Shooting Star," the group released its six-track debut extended play "New DNA" as well as two more non-album singles "Winter Without You" and "Left Right."

The group teamed up with video game Valorant to release the song "Undefeated" this year, most recently dropping the track "Woke Up."

XG is first Japanese artist to hit No.1 on the U.S. Billboard chart "Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter" and the first Japanese girl group to be on a U.S. Billboard magazine cover.

