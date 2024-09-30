^

Headlines

‘Beware of intensified resurgence of fake news’

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
September 30, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — House Deputy Majority Leader Rep. Margarita Nograles yesterday issued a warning to the general public to be more aware of what she called an “intensified resurgence of fake news” in the coming months.

“Let us be more discerning by not believing what we see and read online. We have to check the veracity of all these information and screen them thoroughly because for all we know, all of these may just be fake news,” Nograles cautioned.

She urged everyone to be careful when consuming information, as she noted a resurgence of fake news peddled by so-called internet “influencers” and buoyed by troll farms all over social media.

She observed that troll farms seem to be targeting those who have raised concerns over the alleged mismanagement of the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under Vice President Sara Duterte, as well as those who helped the quad committee ferret out the truth on Philippine offshore gaming operators, extrajudicial killings and illegal drug syndicates.

According to her, the troll farm strategy is to “enlist influencers” to propagate misinformation and have trolls comment that they believe the lies and spread this to gain traction on social media.

She pointed out that this is a coordinated effort to discredit those who are holding public officials accountable, most specifically the quad committee of the House as well as the House committee on good government and public accountability headed by Manila Rep. Joel Chua.

“If there are questions about irregularities and mismanagement of public funds, they should be answered in the proper forum, not on social media,” she asserted.

Nograles urged all sectors to work together to combat the spread of false information. “The spread of fake news undermines our democracy. We must unite to fight it and protect our institutions,” she said.

Several lawmakers who have been critical of the OVP and DepEd, as well as those vocal in quad comm hearings, have also fallen victim to relentless trolling such as Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel, Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo and Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante.

vuukle comment

FAKE NEWS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 2 raised over 2 areas as &lsquo;Julian&rsquo; intensifies into severe tropical storm

Signal No. 2 raised over 2 areas as ‘Julian’ intensifies into severe tropical storm

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
Signal No. 2 was hoisted in some areas as tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon) intensified...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Depression Julian set to intensify on Friday

Tropical Depression Julian set to intensify on Friday

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
Tropical Depression "Julian" is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm by Friday, September 27, or the day after, within...
Headlines
fbtw
'Julian' strengthens as it moves closer to northern Luzon

'Julian' strengthens as it moves closer to northern Luzon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Julian (international name: Krathon) has slightly strengthened while moving over the Philippine Sea.
Headlines
fbtw
Detained Chinese &lsquo;spy&rsquo; tags Alice Guo as asset

Detained Chinese ‘spy’ tags Alice Guo as asset

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
A self-confessed Chinese spy has linked detained former Bamban mayor Alice Guo to China’s civilian intelligence, security...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd doubles teachers' vacation service credits to 30 days

DepEd doubles teachers' vacation service credits to 30 days

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
The Department of Education has doubled the number of leave credits for public school teachers from 15 to 30 days as part...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;President Marcos sees urgency in reviving ROTC&rsquo;

‘President Marcos sees urgency in reviving ROTC’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
President Marcos acknowledged the urgency for the revival of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), which is now...
Headlines
fbtw
Drilon: Marcos admin&rsquo;s 2025 Senate slate a &lsquo;hodgepodge&rsquo;

Drilon: Marcos admin’s 2025 Senate slate a ‘hodgepodge’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Former Senate president Franklin Drilon lamented the weaknesses of the country’s current political party system as evidenced...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos declares special non-working days in 5 areas

President Marcos declares special non-working days in 5 areas

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has issued proclamations declaring special non-working days in five areas in the country.
Headlines
fbtw

Bello steps down as MECO chief

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) chairman Silvestre Bello III is stepping down from his post to be replaced by former Presidential Communications secretary Cheloy Garafil.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with