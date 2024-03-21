^

Korean Wave

K-pop group Aespa concert film gets global cinema release

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 21, 2024 | 7:19pm
K-pop group Aespa concert film gets global cinema release
K-pop girl group Aespa
Aespa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The first concert movie of K-pop group Aespa is getting a global release in theaters for two days in April.

Cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing will oversee the screening of "Aespa: World Tour" on April 24 and 27.

Some territories in Asia will screen from April 24 through the 27th. Additional screening dates could also vary, so fans are advised to check with local cinemas, including ScreenX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX

"Aespa: World Tour" is a live recording of the group's performance at the O2 Arena in London, their first-ever show in the United Kingdom.

It was the penultimate stop of the group's "Synk: Hyper Line" tour last year. It was the first time Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning toured worldwide as Aespa.

The show featured futuristic stage visuals, high-energy choreography and captivating vocals as the girls performed hits like "Next Level," "Savage," "Girls," "Spicy" and "Black Mamba."

Beyond the concert recording, "Aespa: World Tour" also features exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews meant to complement the individual performances of each member.

"Since this is our first world tour, it will always hold a special place in our hearts as it gave us the opportunity to see MYs from all over the world," the group said in a statement. "'Til we meet again… we hope you enjoy our first concert movie and keep an eye out for the exclusive content behind-the-scenes."

Tickets for "Aespa: World Tour" will be available beginning March 27 at 11 p.m. More information can be found at aespaworldtourincinemas.com.

