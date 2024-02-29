^

Korean Wave

Song Kang to enlist in April

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 4:22pm
Song Kang to enlist in April
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Song Kang will enlist as "an active duty soldier" of South Korea's Army in April, his agency confirmed.

After weeks of speculations, Namoo Actors released a statement regarding the actor's military enlistment.

Namoo Actors revealed Song Kang will enlist on April 2. There will be no official event that will be held when Song Kang enters the recruit trainer center.

"He will be enlisting privately to prevent safety accidents due to congestion on site, so we ask for your understanding," the agency ended. "We ask for the warm love and support of many people in order for Song Kang to return in good health with greater maturity after diligently completing his mandatory service," the agency added. 

Song Kang is best known for appearing in K-dramas that found popularity on Netflix, including "Sweet Home," "Nevertheless," "Love Alarm," "Forecasting Love and Weather," and most recently, "My Demon."

The third season of "Sweet Home" will drop on the streaming platform sometime in mid-2024 just as the actor begins his military service.

The actor was in the Philippines last year for an event with fans courtesy of a skin care brand.

RELATED: Back after 3 years: Song Kang captured in 'Sweet Home 2'

SONG KANG
