WATCH: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung show undeniable chemistry in 'My Demon' teaser

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung in the poster for their upcoming series "My Demon."

MANILA, Philippines — Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung battle over a tattoo and who gets the upper hand in the official teaser for their upcoming romantic fantasy series "My Demon."

Former child star Yoo-jung is chaebol heiress Do Do-hee who blackmails the demon Jeong Gu-won, played by Song Kang, to be her bodyguard.

The familiar scenes of the two leads bickering with each other ensues. Do-hee threatens to "laser" the tattoo, originally on the wrist of Gu-won, unless he agrees to her terms.

The demon is in disbelief, being blackmailed by a human. But, the feisty human just non-chalantly says with a smirk, "I haven't even begun."

Song Kang, sometimes referred to as "Son of Netflix" by fans, returns to the streaming platform with the new series premiering on November 24.

His other series streaming on the platform include "Love Alarm," "Nevertheless" and "Sweet Home." The latter survival drama is set to release its second season in December after its finale episode in 2020. — Video from Netflix K-Content YouTube channel

RELATED: Song Kang says his 'Sweet Home' character is closest to him, talks about new season