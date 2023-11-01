^

Korean Wave

WATCH: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung show undeniable chemistry in 'My Demon' teaser

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 5:43pm
WATCH: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung show undeniable chemistry in 'My Demon' teaser
Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung in the poster for their upcoming series "My Demon."
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung battle over a tattoo and who gets the upper hand in the official teaser for their upcoming romantic fantasy series "My Demon." 

Former child star Yoo-jung is chaebol heiress Do Do-hee who blackmails the demon Jeong Gu-won, played by Song Kang, to be her bodyguard. 

The familiar scenes of the two leads bickering with each other ensues. Do-hee threatens to "laser" the tattoo, originally on the wrist of Gu-won, unless he agrees to her terms. 

The demon is in disbelief, being blackmailed by a human. But, the feisty human just non-chalantly says with a smirk, "I haven't even begun." 

Song Kang, sometimes referred to as "Son of Netflix" by fans, returns to the streaming platform with the new series premiering on November 24. 

His other series streaming on the platform include "Love Alarm," "Nevertheless" and "Sweet Home." The latter survival drama is set to release its second season in December after its finale episode in 2020. — Video from Netflix K-Content YouTube channel

RELATED:  Song Kang says his 'Sweet Home' character is closest to him, talks about new season 

vuukle comment

K-DRAMA

KIM YOO JUNG

NETFLIX

SONG KANG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
EXO'S D.O. to leave SM Entertainment
12 days ago

EXO'S D.O. to leave SM Entertainment

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
EXO member DO is set to leave SM Entertainment, a report on Korean media said on October 18. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Park Eun Bin in 'Castaway Diva' official trailer, main poster
12 days ago

WATCH: Park Eun Bin in 'Castaway Diva' official trailer, main poster

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Streaming platform Netflix has released the official trailer and main poster for its upcoming Korean series "Castaway...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Best-selling Korean author of thrillers in town for K-Lit 2023
12 days ago

Best-selling Korean author of thrillers in town for K-Lit 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Jeong You-jeong rose to global popularity through her two English translated books, "Seven Years of Darkness" and "The Good...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Love to be back Philippines': Ahn Hyo Seop, stars welcome &lsquo;Crash Landing on You&rsquo; eyewear
14 days ago

'Love to be back Philippines': Ahn Hyo Seop, stars welcome ‘Crash Landing on You’ eyewear

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 14 days ago
Korean star Ahn Hyo-seop returned to the Philippines early this week after visiting the country for the first time early this...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS concert film 'Yet to Come' heading to streaming app
14 days ago

BTS concert film 'Yet to Come' heading to streaming app

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
The concert movie "BTS: Yet to Come" of the K-pop boy band BTS will stream on Prime Video beginning November 9.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with